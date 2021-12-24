New Amazon video shows package delivery on Mackinac Island using horses and carriages

Amazon deliveries are a little different on Mackinac Island — and the online retailer is showing the world how it's done in a new video.

On the northern Michigan island where motorized vehicles are banned, Amazon can't have its vans or trucks roll up to homes. Instead, packages are transported to the island by boat and the final leg of the journey is completed by horses.

In the video, Mackinac Island Mayor Margaret Doud explains how vital the service is to residents, especially during a pandemic.

"We're an island, so we can't always jump in our car and go and shop," Doud said. "When we enforced a lockdown on all our city buildings, at points I wondered how we were going to get through it."

They got through it with help from their equine partners, who have transported goods and people on the island for hundreds of years. Now, that work includes Amazon packages.

"It's delivered right directly to your door just like it would be in a city, but it's on a flatbed dray and a horse," said Sara Chambers, head of dray delivery operations.

The video follows an Amazon package with holiday lights arriving on the island just in time for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

You'll also see plenty of scenic and holiday footage of the island that Michiganders should enjoy.

► Stay connected and stay informed. Subscribe to the Detroit Free Press today.