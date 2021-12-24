ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Home Alone and Home Alone 2 vs. Every Sequel and Rip Off

By Tom Jolliffe
flickeringmyth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Jolliffe looks at Home Alone 1 and 2 in comparison to every sequel and rip off which followed, and the secret of Chris Columbus’ success…. It’s Christmas season and by law you will at some point be watching Home Alone. It might also come to pass that you’ll follow up...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Is Kevin From ‘Home Alone’ Actually Dead?

It’s officially December, which means if you haven’t already… it’s time to start watching some of the holiday classics to get in the holly jolly spirit! One of the most popular holiday films is Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, as he is unexpectedly left home alone after his family rushes out of the house to try and catch the plane for their upcoming vacation.
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Vincent Regan
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
John Candy
Person
Brenda Fricker
Person
Chris Columbus
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Rob Schneider
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
John Heard
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta's Worst Movie Is Leaving Netflix

John Travolta may be an A-list celebrity with some pretty big credits like Grease and Pulp Fiction, but it is another film that was inarguably far less successful that Netflix subscribers may be wanting to press play on. Battlefield Earth, the 2000 American science fiction action film that is one of Travolta's lowest-rated films ever, is set to leave Netflix at the end of November.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Alone#Home Sweet Home#Sequels
The Big Lead

Kieran Culkin, Who Plays Roman Roy in 'Succession,' Was Also in 'Home Alone'

Succession wrapped up its third season last week, but Kieran Culkin was back on television last night voicing the intro to Sunday Night Football. Between Succession, Saturday Night Live and SNF, Culkin has been on television a lot this holiday season. Of course, he's on television a lot every holiday season because he was in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Inside the Magic

Is the McCallister Family From ‘Home Alone’ Actually a Cult?

“KEVIN!” – The famous line from the fan-favorite holiday film, Home Alone (1990) starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, as he is unexpectedly left home alone after his family rushes out of the house to try and catch the plane for their upcoming vacation. Though this movie is...
MOVIES
6abc

Recreating Home Alone 2 and Giving Toys to Kids in Need

NEW YORK -- Kevin McCallister of the Home Alone Series has long been a hero of Michael Koenigs, executive producer of Localish and host of the ABC - Hulu show, More in Common. A few years ago, the Plaza Hotel in New York City allowed him to recreate Kevin's night in their most expensive suite, one that would normally cost over $40,000 just for one night. He enjoyed a massive ice cream sundae in bed and a stretch limousine pick-up in the morning. But one thing Michael wasn't able to recreate was heading to the magical toy wonderland of the film's fantastical toy store, Duncan's Toy Chest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 6

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 6 is topped by The Power of the Dog, an Oscar-contending Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch. It's been No. 1 for several days now, an impressive feat for a film this artistically minded. It's followed by the 1999 Eddie Murphy-Martin Lawrence team-up Life. Behind that, there's the latest Netflix Christmas movie, Single All the Way, which features Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy, so you know it's good. The star-studded action hit Red Notice is at No. 4, and the sci-fi favorite Looper rounds out the top five.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Home Alone fans have a chilling theory about one character

It's almost Christmas, which means there's one film firmly lined up on our watchlist: Home Alone. 31 years after the festive movie was released in 1990, it's still a universal fan favourite (and with good reason, tbh). However, even if you thought you knew everything there is to know about Home Alone, think again - as viewers have come up with a pretty chilling character theory.
MOVIES
Vulture

Rob Delaney Says the Home Alone Reboot Is Not Not About Class Warfare

Home Sweet Home Alone is the best kind of surprise: a franchise reboot that’s actually really good. Trailers for the Disney+ comedy sneakily made it look like a beat-for-beat rehash of the John Hughes original, but these edits hid the movie’s crucial turn of making the home invaders the (very, very comically flawed) protagonists. Rob Delaney stars as Jeff, a desperate guy who, long story short, has to get his hands on an antique German doll to save his family. He’s aided and abetted by his wife, Pam, played by Ellie Kemper, and the two of them share scenes with a revolving door of A-List comedy talent, including Kenan Thompson, Jim Rash, Catherine Cohen, Pete Holmes, Andy Daly, and Tim Simons. All the while, Delaney and Kemper get battered and bruised in increasingly cartoonish ways, demonstrating action-star levels of endurance. We spoke to Delaney about starring in what might be the year’s funniest Christmas movie.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Make Your Calls So Festive With These Home Alone Zoom Backgrounds

It's been 31 years since Home Alone first graced audiences with its out-of-the-box premise, but it's still on top of almost everyone's holiday movie list. As you get ready for all your virtual gatherings, you can switch it up and channel Kevin McCallister on your end-of-year calls. It’s easy to bring the holiday spirit of Home Alone to your virtual parties and run-of-the-mill video calls. There are plenty of classic moments in the ‘90s films to choose from. To get you started, here are some of the best Home Alone Zoom backgrounds from the OG and Home Alone 2.
INTERNET
metaflix.com

‘Home Alone’ and the Hand Me Down Coat | Movie Detail Monday

Ahhh it’s that time of year again, the holidays, when family drives you nuts, makes you sleep in the attic, then leaves you home alone while they all fly to Paris. Alright, so that’s not every holiday season. Hell, it’s not even remotely close to anything my family and I have ever done (except for having to sleep in the crummy attic).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy