Division of Emergency Mgmt. collecting storm damage information

City staff received appreciation Tuesday night for their efforts in dealing with the recent wind and water crisis events. Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said when the winds hit officers self-deployed and began using their own chain saws to clear roads, called out downed traffic lines and signals. "They were out there amongst it getting it done and I couldn't be more proud. " Police also helped points of water distribution at the old high school and JC Naz parking lots after flooding at the water plant knocked out service to the community. They also received help from volunteers in the distribution of more than 100 pallets of water.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO