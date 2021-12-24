ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Division of Emergency Mgmt. collecting storm damage information

 2 days ago
TOPEKA —The Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) is working with county emergency managers to collect damage assessments from the period of Dec. 15...

New interchange is slated for Geary County

There will be a new interchange at I-70 and Taylor Road in Geary County. EDC Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean said the details on the timing of the project are not yet known. "But the fact that we have been selected to be in the IKE program for the upgraded interchange is very exciting."
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Boil water order is rescinded

Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel said Thursday morning that City officials have just received word that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil water order for the city of Junction city. The water is safe to drink and use. He thanked the public for their patience during this time. Emergency Manager Garry Berges also announced that the boil water order has been rescinded for Grandview Plaza and Geary County Rural Water District One.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Health department provides COVID-19 update

Geary County health officials reported 90 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of this past Tuesday. That number was up 35. One person was hospitalized. The Health Department reported 79 new confirmed positive cases and 44 new recovered cases.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Thank you to workers in the recent crisis recovery

City staff received appreciation Tuesday night for their efforts in dealing with the recent wind and water crisis events. Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said when the winds hit officers self-deployed and began using their own chain saws to clear roads, called out downed traffic lines and signals. "They were out there amongst it getting it done and I couldn't be more proud. " Police also helped points of water distribution at the old high school and JC Naz parking lots after flooding at the water plant knocked out service to the community. They also received help from volunteers in the distribution of more than 100 pallets of water.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Junction City, KS
