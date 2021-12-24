ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWxJp_0dVL9KtC00

Tis the season for celebration.

Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined . Stedman calls it “The Policy” cause I’m that serious about it.”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Oprah Daily (@oprahdaily)

The author and television host dressed comfortably for the day’s events in a cream jersey dress that stopped just above her ankles. The dress seemed to be made from a warm material, complete with long sleeves, fit perfectly for the chill in the air. In Oprah fashion, the talk show host wore her famous spectacles in a smart, almost frameless style that accessorized the look in a playful manner. The round frames and neutral hardware were accentuated by a set of pearls layered around the starlet’s neck in silver and white. Through the video, we can see a hint of bling on the ears, worn simply through a pair of small hoops.

On her feet , Winfrey wore a neutral pair of flats that allowed her to dance the day away with her family. The cream shoes appeared to be comfortable and easy to walk, and most importantly, dance in. The ensemble is simple and yet effective. It suits the talk show host well, and aims at keeping her warm while allowing for room to move and groove. It’s a practical and functional look, practically made for Winfrey, a comfortable yet chic set of wears that seem perfect to celebrate in.

Want more Oprah? Read more about her Favorite Things List of 2021 here .

Comments / 75

Debbie Burtwell
1d ago

Oprah, is a Fine Lady. She is a Good Woman. And I have never thought of her, being a Racist. It seems that everyone, that judges her, has a problem judging everyone. And that's so sad.🤔😑

Reply(8)
4
Related
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Sparkles in High-Slit Red Dress & Heels for Her Christmas Song With Travis Barker

Kris Jenner is giving us Hollywood glamour for the debut of her new Christmas song. The reality star and proclaimed “Momager” stunned in a sequined red little number with a risque slit that traveled up her leg. Posing for her Christmas close-up, Jenner posted to Instagram, “A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this is honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do.”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Updates (@kardashianunit) The throwback picture on the album cover entitled “Kris Jenner...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Oprah Welcomes Gayle King's Grandson with 'Lion King' Chant, 'Circle of Life'

Oprah knows how to celebrate the birth of a child ... with a pretty awesome chant right out of "The Lion King!" Oprah, Stedman and various loved ones perched themselves on the front porch of her Montecito estate to welcome Gayle King's 3-month-old grandson, Luca. Among the chants ... right from the opening song of "Lion King" ... "The Circle of Life."
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Oprah Threw The Most Stunning Party to Meet BFF Gayle King's First Grandchild

Oprah Winfrey never messes around when throwing a party, but she went over the top to welcome BFF Gayle King’s first grandchild, Luca, to her house. King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus and her husband, Virgil Miller, arrived to great fanfare with a rousing rendition of The Lion King‘s “Circle of Life” — and it was the sweetest welcome ever. Luca, who is now three months old, wasn’t sure what to make of the rousing festivities for his arrival, but Oprah, boyfriend Stedman Graham and their loved ones gathered in his honor. The video, shared by the media mogul, shows the front doorway...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Wedding-Worthy Dress With a Major Slit and Matching Sky-High Booties

Jennifer Lopez looks ready to walk down the aisle, but before you get too excited, it's all a part of promotion for her new song and film (Sorry, Bennifer stans). On Tuesday, Lopez performed her new song, "On My Way," from her upcoming movie Marry Me (which premieres in February 2022) on the season 21 finale of The Voice. For the occasion, she chose an ethereal, wedding-worthy white dress with a hip-high slit. The caped gown was structured and tight around her bodice before flowing into a breezy, pleated skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan. Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Gave Goddess Vibes in a Custom Wet Look Dress

Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Dance#The Dress#White Jersey Dress
Daily Mail

'We always do it big!' Ice-T and wife Coco throw epic SpongeBob themed party for daughter Chanel's 6th birthday

Ice-T and Coco's daughter Chanel turned 6 this month, and the rapper and his wife threw their offspring a huge SpongeBob themed birthday party to celebrate. The proud mother-of-one gushed about the fun bash to her 3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, posting multiple pictures from the big day and writing: 'Chanel's party was once again epic!! We always do it big!!!'
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Oprah Winfrey’s Christmas Tree Has 3,000+ Lights on It

Oprah Winfrey doesn’t hold back when it comes to holiday décor. The 67-year-old media mogul just shared a glimpse of her festive decorations, which include two massive Christmas trees. Oprah kicked things off by sharing a video on Instagram, featuring a man decorating one of the outdoor firs.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Ariana Grande Went Pantless in the Most Popular Heels of 2021

Ariana Grande's shocking ability to mimic music's greatest talents—including Céline Dion and Whitney Houston—isn't the only thing that the "Positions" singer has impressed us with lately. Her outfits, too, have been particularly awe-inspiring since she signed on to be a judge for The Voice a few months back. Grande's latest getup for the NBC series, though, might just be her best yet—and that's saying something after she wore the OG Versace minidress from 13 Going on 30 back in November.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Simone & Cecil Whitmore Rock Glam Holiday Outfits for a Festive Night Out

Simone Whitmore and husband Cecil Whitmore are ringing in the holidays in style. The Married to Medicine couple recently stepped out to celebrate the season in stunning and festive fashion. On December 9, Simone captured the couple’s glamorous holiday looks on Instagram. As showcased in the snapshot below, Simone looked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy