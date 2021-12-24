ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Christina Ricci Shared a Video of Her 1-Week Old Baby Cleo & It's the Christmas Cuteness We Need

By Arielle Tschinkel
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buCb8_0dVL9J0T00

After welcoming her second baby earlier this month, Christina Ricci seems to be soaking up all that newborn sweetness — and thankfully, she’s all about sharing her new little one’s adorable milestones with fans on social media. After sharing baby Cleo’s going home outfit as she and husband Mark Hampton prepared to bring her home from the hospital, Ricci last week shared a video of her daughter as she turned one week old. And yes, it’s the too-cute-for-words dose of Christmas cheer we could all use right now.

Ricci shared a video of her daughter, whose full name is Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, on Instagram, captioning the clip, “Sound on for blissful baby Cleo noises.” Cleo can be seen sweetly swaddled up as Hampton lightly tickles his little one, and she’s seemingly loving all that attention from her mom and dad, cooing and making the most precious newborn noises on the planet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christina Ricci (@riccigrams)

Hampton, a celebrity hairstylist, has also been chronicling baby Cleo’s big milestones on his Instagram page , including a stunning photo in honor of her one-week birthday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mark Hampton (@markhamptonhair)

So far, it seems baby Cleo is following in her stylish mama’s footsteps because she already has the whole “infant style” thing down pat. In fact, her dad even shared a photo of her in a truly cute Christmas-themed red Disney onesie, noting in his caption, “Haven’t been able to go through @target without buying baby clothes yet!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mark Hampton (@markhamptonhair)

Of course, aside from slaying the newborn style game, she’s also doing the standard baby stuff, including lots of snuggles, lots of snoozing, and enjoying all the milk she can get. In the caption of one perfectly sleepy shot, Hampton wrote, “Cuteness overload. It’s like looking after a really really old really really drunk person. She Hits the bottle hard, passes out, won’t help when it comes to changing, but is just so much fun to be around. #milkaddict .”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mark Hampton (@markhamptonhair)

Here’s hoping the Ricci/Hampton crew has a wonderful first Christmas with baby Cleo… and we wouldn’t be mad to get more festive photos of her. Just saying!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSCLU_0dVL9J0T00

Comments / 3

Related
SheKnows

Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine's Kids Are So Excited For Christmas in This Rare Photo Shared by Mom

Santa is coming! Nobody is more excited than Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s kids, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3! In a rare photo shared by their mom on Dec. 22, both girls are seen jumping on the bed in excitement. Prinsloo captioned the post, “The elf is watching…” referencing the Elf on the Shelf who reports kids’ activities back to Santa before Christmas Eve. We know he is telling the big guy that Dusty and Gio are on the nice list — they are just so sweet! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Pink’s Daughter Willow Shows Off Singing Voice In Private Chanukah Celebration

Pink’s daughter Willow, 10, showed off her singing voice in a new Instagram video during the family’s private Chanukah celebration. On Thursday night, the “Who Knew” singer posted footage to her Instagram account of her family (with husband Cory Hart sitting off-camera) sitting at their kitchen table lighting the menorah for the Jewish holiday Chanukah, which began on November 28 and ends on December 6.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hampton
Person
Christina Ricci
WHAS 11

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Cuteness#Old Baby Cleo#Red Disney
The Independent

Katherine Heigl shares first photos of her adopted daughter on her 13th birthday

Katherine Heigl has marked her daughter’s 13th birthday by sharing a series of photographs, including some she received before the adoption process was complete.The 27 Dresses star posted the photos of her and husband Josh Kelley’s adopted daughter, Nancy Leugh Mi-Eun, growing up over the past 13 years on Instagram.She explained that the first two photos in the series were the first time they saw Nancy, also known as Naleigh, before she was flown from Seoul to Los Angeles.Photos of Naleigh as a toddler, a young girl and then as a newly-fledged teenager were also included in the series.Heigl...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Eve, 43, Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump As She Shares Pics From Baby Shower

Eve is glowing! The rapper and former ‘The Talk’ co-host cradled her growing baby bump while at a celebratory shower. Eve is about to be a mom for the first time! The 43-year-old, née Eve Jihan Jeffers, looked absolutely amazing as she showed off her growing bump at a shower in photos posted to Instagram on on Monday, Dec. 6. The “Who’s That Girl?” rapper wore a silk red wrap dress for the occasion, which as attended by friends like actress Nadine Velazquez and former 3LW singer Naturi Naughton.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
countryliving.com

See the Emotional Video Bindi Irwin Just Posted of Her Daughter's Reaction to Their Christmas Tree

Time to bring out the tissues and cue the "aww"s because Bindi Irwin's latest Instagram with her baby girl Grace has us deep in our holiday feels!. Take the warm fuzzy feeling you get with a Hallmark Christmas movie, combine it with a wholesome moment in the Irwin family household and you get this adorable video that Bindi shared to Instagram:
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Decider

What is Christina Ricci’s Role in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’?

Nevertheless, for children of the ’90s—which, after all, is The Matrix‘s core audience—it’s fun to see the former edgy teen star in this iconic cyberpunk universe. Before we get into it, here’s a little background on the Matrix 4 plot: Neo is back in the Matrix, living out a simulated life as Thomas Anderson, a world-famous video game designer. His most popular game to date? A trilogy called The Matrix. And, twenty years later, Thomas’s boss ask him to make the fourth game in the Matrix trilogy. Enter the Meta-Matrix.
VIDEO GAMES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 3, Twins With Dad Offset In Adorable New Photos

Cardi B showed how daughter Kulture takes after her dad Offset’s sharp style in a cute new father-daughter Instagram. Cardi B, 29, was quite the proud mama as she shared stylish Instagrams of daughter Kulture Cephus, 3, and husband Offset, 29, on Nov. 30th. Little Kulture was adorable as she and her rapper dad bundled up for the cute pics. Looking tough, the toddler rocked a motorcycle jacket that matched Offset’s leather pants. After starting off the shots at dad’s side, she hopped into his arms for an even cuter snap. Mom Cardi gave their outfits her stamp of approval in the caption, writing, “Put it on and never take it off.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy