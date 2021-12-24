Four CT Residents Win $100K Each In State Lottery

Four CT Lottery players won six-figure prizes. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Maklay62

Four lotto players in Connecticut are feeling extra lucky during the holiday season after cashing in winning CT Lottery tickets worth a six-figure prize.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, three winning $100,000 tickets were cashed in by CT Lottery players, who were among more than a dozen big winners in the week leading up to Christmas.

First, New London County resident Thomas Simmons III, of Griswold cashed in a winning "CASH5" ticket that was sold to him at the Griswold Quickmart on Voluntown Road.

Playing the same game, Windham County resident Shayne Simpson, of Putnam, won the same prize after cashing in a winning ticket that was sold at the Mi Store on Boston Post Road in North Windham.

Manchester resident Kelly McArthur took home the top prize in "$100,000 Cashword 11," after purchasing a ticket sold at Food Mart in Plainville in Hartford County.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, Hartford resident Justin Colon also cashed in a winning $100,002 "CASH5" ticket that was sold at the K&S Getty station on Park Road in West Hartford.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three weren't the only ones to get lucky. Other recent winners of prizes reaching five digits, according to CT Lotto include:

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Windsor resident Frances Grosse won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Airport Shell station in Windsor Locks;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Airport Shell station in Windsor Locks; On Dec. 21, Danbury resident Jose Antonio Otavalo Arica won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Haris and Razi Petroleum in Bethel;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Haris and Razi Petroleum in Bethel; On Dec. 21, Monroe resident William Bentz won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Monroe;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Monroe; On Dec. 21, Enfield resident Kathryn Ciruzzi won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Shanoo Store in Wethersfield;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Shanoo Store in Wethersfield; On Dec. 21, Hartford resident Lynwood Stewart won $17,708 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Bestway Food Store in Preston;

won $17,708 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Bestway Food Store in Preston; On Dec. 22, Stamford resident Rubilia Aguirre de Sosa won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Stamford Convenience Mart;

resident Rubilia Aguirre de Sosa won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Stamford Convenience Mart; On Dec. 22, Durham resident Gilles Plantewon $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Fas Mart in Durham;

$10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Fas Mart in Durham; On Dec. 23, Hartford resident Raul Rodriguez won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 10th Edition" on a ticket sold at A&S Discount Liquors in West Hartford;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 10th Edition" on a ticket sold at A&S Discount Liquors in West Hartford; On Dec. 23, Waterbury resident Giuseppe Mancini won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 10th Edition" on a ticket sold at Fairfield Wine & Liquor in Waterbury;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 10th Edition" on a ticket sold at Fairfield Wine & Liquor in Waterbury; On Dec. 23, Newtown resident Lance Galassi won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Main Street Deli in Southbury;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Main Street Deli in Southbury; On Dec. 23, Woodbury resident Brendan Walker won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at ZMZ Convenience in Woodbury;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at ZMZ Convenience in Woodbury; On Dec. 23, Stratford resident David Blackwell IIII won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at The Higganum Mart in Higganum.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.