MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two people have been charged after a chop shop was found during an investigation into a stolen car. Investigators said on December 17, 2021, detectives with the SCORPION Unit, Auto Theft Task Force, and CAT 1 were looking into a possible stolen Dodge Charger at a dealership on Covington Pike. They said when officers arrived, they saw the car being towed away.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO