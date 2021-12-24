Scott Valentine named new football coach of Madison Rams

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Christmas came early for the Madison Rams football program.

On Thursday, former Ashland and Ontario coach Scott Valentine accepted the offer to become the next football coach at Madison High School.

And there may be no one more tickled to land the future hall of famer than Madison Athletic Director Doug Rickert.

"We are getting a hall of fame caliber coach," Rickert said. "There is no doubt, Scott coming in is a big deal. He has some ties to the OCC and was not only successful at Ashland but at Ontario as well. Most importantly, he has won in our league. When you win in our league, it is a big deal. He has 130 wins in his career, which is outstanding."

Valentine last coached at Ashland and left the program as the all-time wins leader. In 17 seasons, Valentine went 130-60 and led the Arrows to seven league championships and 10 playoff appearances. Before Valentine arrived, the Arrows made just one trip to the postseason in program history.

The 1981 Ashland High School grad took over head coaching duties at his alma mater in 2002 fresh off an undefeated regular season at Ontario in 2001 where he led the Warriors to an 11-1 season. The Arrows were coming off of back-to-back 1-9 seasons and in his first year, he helped the Arrows to a winning season going 6-4.

The following year, the Arrows went 8-3 making the first playoff appearance since 1987. Three years later, in 2006, the Arrows went a perfect 10-0 hosting a playoff game for the first time ever.

In 2007, the Arrows won a regional championship before falling to eventual state champion Cincinnati Anderson. It was the start of something special as the Arrows made the playoffs seven more times after that magical season including four consecutive from 2014-17.

In 25 years of coaching, Valentine compiled a 167-105 record.

He stepped away from Ashland after the 2018 season to spend time watching his sons play college football, but, he is back on the sidelines yet again and ready to turn around a struggling Madison program much like he did at Ashland.

"Initially, when I got out, my mom wasn't doing very well so I got to spend a lot of time with her during that time and I wouldn't trade that for anything," Valentine said. "Also, my two sons were going to be playing college football and it was a struggle because I hated missing Saturdays in my own program so I got out. Now, both of my sons are graduating this year and will be on to the next phase of their lives. I sat down with my wife (Amy), talked about getting back into it and thought I would look at area openings."

The Rams have not posted a winning season since 2014 when they went 7-4 and earned a playoff berth. Since the 2015 season, the Rams are a combined 9-58 and have just four wins since 2016. They have had three winless seasons in the last five years.

Rickert was surprised Valentine was looking to coach again. But knowing the success the program has enjoyed in the past and the work Valentine put in turning things around at Ashland in the early 2000s, Rickert couldn't be more thrilled to bring Valentine in as the next head coach of the Madison Rams.

"It was and I won't say it wasn't," Rickert said. "We knew Scott had two sons who play college football and their careers were coming to an end in the near future so, we reached out to Scott. Quite honestly, if you don't reach out to a guy like Scott, you aren't doing your job as an athletic director. We had a very good conversation and he had time to think about it. His dad coached here at Madison years ago, so there were some ties there. There is also the itch there to coach and the timing was right. We are very excited about it."

Valentine, whose father, John, was a football coach at Madison and lived his early childhood in the township until moving to Ashland when he was 3-years old, admitted being interviewed by Rickert as well as former Madison football coach and current principal, Sean Conway, as well as assistant principal Jake Grove, who spent time in various coaching positions, proved he had quite a support system.

"The big part that drew me to the job was the interview process and talking with Doug Rickert, Sean Conway, Jake Grove and Rob Peterson were all former coaches so talking with them about where they felt things were and where the kids were in the school, they had a very positive outlook on everything," Valentine said. "That is the main thing that drew me towards Madison and hopefully help get things going."

Valentine has spent the last two years as the wide receivers coach at Ashland University, his second stint with the Eagles after he was an assistant in 1994-95. He coached his son, Scott, in 2021 at AU where he was a redshirt senior.

"I was very happy at AU with Coach (Lee) Owens and thankful he gave me the opportunity to be a position coach and go watch my son at Mount Union some weeks during the season so I am super thankful to him to be on staff and learn.," Valentine said.

Valentine played football at AU and was a 1984 Associated Press second-team All-American, Heartland Collegiate Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year, and a three-time All-Heartland Collegiate Conference selection with two of those being first-team nods.

Ultimately, it was the opportunity to run his own program again that brought Valentine back to the high school ranks.

"At AU, I was a position coach and thankfully, I was involved in some of the game planning with coach Owens, but I missed running my own program," Valentine said. "I never thought I would miss that, but I did miss being in charge of a program and running things. The biggest motivator is being on the high school level and helping kids be successful."

Valentine's football resume stands out on its own, but what stood out to Rickert was his character.

"What stands out the most is he is a tremendous man of character," Rickert said. "Dave Stupka is a man of character and that is something we look for in coaches here at Madison. We are very fortunate to get a guy with not only an impressive resume but just an outstanding individual."

The Rams begin the 2022 season on August 19 at Shelby.

