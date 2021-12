Bangladesh denim mill Salek Textile—formerly Titas Spinning and Denim Company Limited—will close on Dec. 31, according to a recent report from The Business Standard. The mill’s parent company, Malek Spinning Mills Limited, cited the unit’s “instability” as the reason for its shuttering, noting that it’s been underperforming since its inception in 2014. Its performance, coupled with the building’s expiring lease, prompted the closure. The company will sell Salek’s assets to pay off its liabilities, and managing director A Matin Chowdhury told the publication that workers’ salaries have been paid. Malek Spinning Mills launched in 1991 and went public almost two decades later...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO