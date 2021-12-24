'Ziggy' helping ease student anxiety, trauma at NNC

Mindy McEachran’s students at Nellie N. Coffman Middle School was greeted by a new friend a couple of weeks ago. It was “Ziggy’s” first visit to the school, and it didn’t take long for the students in Mrs. E’s art classes to warm up to the Great Dane who is eager to get to work to help students who are working through the transition from distance learning and isolation to being back among peers every day.

McEachran was on the hunt to adopt just the right dog with the appropriate demeanor to serve as a therapy dog.

“The process started at the end of last school year as a way to anticipate what students’ needs might be returning to school after a pandemic,” said McEachran. “It was clear during distance learning that students enjoyed being home with their pets. Some students would turn on their camera and I would see them drawing (as I teach art) with a dog sitting next to them, and they looked so calm. After my initial meeting with (principal) Dr. Dimick to approve a therapy dog for NNC she reached out to the DO (district office) at record pace.”

A committee comprised of a few district administrators who already had therapy dogs along with NNC Principal Karen Dimick worked to revise district policy to allow a therapy dog on campus. Ziggy is currently slated to visit once a month, and McEachran said the goal is for her to visit at least once, if not twice, a week.

“Initially the idea was to help make a smooth transition from distance learning to on-campus learning. Typically the only time students would turn on their cameras during distance learning would be to show us their pets. But as I have gone through the training and researched more about all the benefits of a therapy dog in the classroom, her role is more significant than what I initiated.”

McEachran explained that research-based evidence indicates that therapy dogs provide students cognitive, social, emotional and physical benefits. Of course it has to be just the right dog to be able to connect with the students.

“The main qualifier to becoming a therapy dog outside of basic obedience training is the dog’s demeanor,” said McEachran. “The observations are to watch the dog’s reaction to all types of people and see if they are tolerant of being touched on their ears, paws and other areas that could trigger a reaction.”

She found Ziggy on an adoption website posted by someone in Northern California who saw the dog chained up in a yard looking quite emaciated several days in a row. That woman knocked on the owner’s dog and paid the owner $100 to rescue the dog. Since Ziggy’s rescuer already had two dogs and an infant to care for, she couldn’t keep Ziggy so she posted on the adoption site.

“We connected via phone and had several conversations about Ziggy being a therapy dog. It sounded like a perfect match. After NCMS teacher Colleen Veal and I drove to Bakersfield to get Ziggy. It was love at first sight. Ziggy was the dog I had been looking for. We started training a month later once she put on some weight and was able to get some good walks in. We did seven months of training once or twice a week for her Alliance of Therapy dog observations. On December 8, she had her first day on the job.”

McEachran said the first day was “beyond her expectations.

“Students said it was better than Christmas morning. The entire wing of the school had a very calm and loving atmosphere. Even the other teachers commented on the shift in atmosphere with a dog on campus. The effects even lasted into the next day. The class behavior had a shift. They were so ast ease and ready to learn.”

Students completed a survey after Ziggy’s first visit.

“She made me forget about things I was worrying about and made me feel at ease,” wrote one student. “I have social anxiety because I always feel like someone is gonna reject me or make fun of me, but Ziggy makes me feel better. Like I’m safe at school,” wrote another student. “I’m looking forward to coming to school now because of Ziggy,” wrote a third student.

“Anything we can provide as educators to ensure the success of our students should be explored,” said McEachran. “Addressing the collective trauma we have all experienced is the first step to healing as a community. By providing a therapy dog in the classroom it is acknowledging that we see the anxiety and depression, and we’re approaching the healing process with innovative modalities. It’s very difficult to learn if you feel outside stressors monopolizing your thoughts. A therapy dog has been proven to increase attendance, focus and an overall positive experience during school.”

During this school year, McEachran is collecting data to support having more certified therapy dogs not only on the NNC campus but other schools in PSUSD. And Ziggy will also be volunteering her services at other locations such as libraries and nursing homes.

