ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Hundreds of Flights Canceled on Christmas Eve Amid Surge in Omicron Variant

spacecoastdaily.com
 2 days ago

(FOX NEWS) – Travelers are having a rough Christmas Eve at the airport due in part to the coronavirus omicron variant. According to Flight Aware, United Airlines has canceled 170...

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Over 7,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions. Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California. According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported. Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Flights Canceled#Omicron#Covid#Strategic Resource Group#Fox News#Flight Aware#Fox Business
NBC4 Columbus

Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 888 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. About 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Travel Woes Worsen, More Than 100 Flights Canceled At JFK, LaGuardia, Newark Airports Sunday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flight cancellations and delays Saturday and Sunday continued to ruin travel plans for thousands during one of the busiest times of the year as a COVID surge impacts airline crews. According to FlightAware.com, more than 600 flights have been canceled Sunday after nearly 1,000 were canceled Saturday nationwide. Hundreds out of Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark airports have been affected. The majority of cancellations in the New York City area are with JetBlue, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. The worldwide surge in COVID cases is wreaking havoc on people’s travel plans, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday. “It was super stressful...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy