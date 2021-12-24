ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Thruvision Group PLC (THRU)

investing.com
 2 days ago

The Thruvision (LON:THRU) share price has risen by 5.71% over the past month and it’s currently trading at 22.4. For investors considering whether to buy, hold or sell the... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. Thruvision...

uk.investing.com

investing.com

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)

Strengthening the offerHaydale (L:HAYD) has announced a successful placing and launched an open offer to raise £5.6m net through the issue of 3.75m shares at 160p. Combined... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. Haydale Graphene Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which has developed a plasma process to functionalize graphene...
BUSINESS
investing.com

SVentures PLC (SVEN)

S-Ventures PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company is primarily focused on identifying investment opportunities in the health and wellness, organic food and wellbeing sectors within the United Kingdom and Europe. The Company plans to add value to acquired organizations by adding capital to the business operations and strategic plans of investee companies.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Quetzal Capital PLC (QTZ)

Quetzal Capital PLC, formerly Welney PLC, is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company is established to make acquisitions in the field of electric vehicle technology and distribution.
BUSINESS
investing.com

daVictus plc (DVTD)

DaVictus plc engages in the provision of managed restaurant franchise business in Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Croda International PLC ADR (COIHY)

Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Croda International (CRDA) Croda International (LON: CRDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates: 12/9/2021 – Croda International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by... Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8,370.97.
MARKETS
investing.com

ImmuPharma PLC (IMM)

LONDON (Reuters) - British pharmaceutical firm ImmuPharma (L:IMM) said on Thursday it had signed a licensing and development agreement for Lupuzor, a first-in-class treatment for... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. ImmuPharma plc is a drug discovery and development company. The Company is focused on the development of drugs, primarily based on...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

The More This 6.8%-Yielding Monthly Dividend REIT Falls, the More I Buy

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was one of the harder-hit real estate investment trusts (REITs) by the pandemic. Its focus on owning experiential properties like movie theaters and other attractions has hurt it over the past two years. Many of its tenants have struggled to pay rent, which impacted the company's cash flow.
STOCKS
Economy
Footwear News

These Are 6 Retail Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Market Watchers

2021 was a whirlwind year for retail. Supply chain meltdowns, record high inflation, and staff shortages made it clear which brands could adapt and which ones would fall to the wayside. As 2021, comes to a close, uncertainty persists, especially with the most recent uptick COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Still, analysts and market watchers are hopeful for some brands to maintain their momentum. We reached out and asked them about where they see businesses heading in 2022 and what stocks they recommend watching out for. Below are their picks for the best stock buys in 2022. LULU — Lululemon Activewear was a major trend...
RETAIL

