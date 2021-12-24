ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

2021 taught me the importance of intentional queer spaces

Mic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I found out Donald Trump was going to become president in 2016, the first thing I did was head to my local gay bar. The Boiler Room in Manhattan’s East Village is dingy and divey, the type of establishment where drunk people abandon half-finished vodka cranberries on toilet covers and...

www.mic.com

Comments / 1

Related
wksu.org

Genuinely queer stories are rare, but nothing new

As a young queer person who is also a writer, I spend a lot of time writing stories. Very, very gay stories, in fact. And they always make me happy because they’re the type of representation I want when it comes to queer people. They play an important role. The queer characters aren’t just killed off or there for “diversity.” Their identity can play a role in the story, but they are also humans outside of their queer identity.
MUSIC
marylandmatters.org

Alanah Davis: Blackness, the Importance of Imagination, and Space for Something Holy

Last week I treated myself to a box orchestra seat to see Leslie Odom Jr. at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. I struggled to find parking for a little while and spun around Mt. Vernon for at least 20 minutes before remembering that I paid for a parking space over at a church nearby on the Maryland Institute College of Art campus in relation to my role as assistant director of community arts.
BALTIMORE, MD
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
ku.edu

Conservative or queer-friendly? Russian writer reassessed

LAWRENCE – In a new book chapter, two University of Kansas researchers challenge the notion that Ivan Goncharov was the most conservative Russian writer of his time. Rather, they assert, Goncharov’s treatment of a nihilistic character in his 1869 novel “The Precipice” reveals a certain sympathy with a “queer” approach to “normal” family life.
LAWRENCE, KS
Refinery29

Señoras, Stop Comparing Me to My Primas & Hermanas

Most of my family lives in Chile, so growing up, I spent Christmas and New Year’s passing the phone from my mom to my sisters and answering endless questions from cousins, aunts, and uncles. These queries were often based on chisme they had heard in the past 12 months. Inevitably, a narrative formed about me, my sisters, and my cousins. By the age of 14, my teenage angst secured my recurring role as “la malcriada.” “She never listens” and “she’s always talking back,” my parents told my tías in Santiago and Valparaiso as they sipped black tea and twirled the phone cords around their index finger.
SOCIETY
TODAY.com

Why my child wanted me to share their nonbinary identity in our holiday card

It was a November morning, and as I was about to share on social media, I paused and re-read my words for the 10th time: “I’d like you all to meet Clark (formerly known as Claire). Clark prefers they/them/he pronouns and would like to be known as my kid/my son who is nonbinary. Clark asked us to tell our friends and family who they are now.”
SOCIETY
Psych Centra

Intentional Living: Tips to Be Intentional in Everything You Do

Intentional living may sound lofty, complicated, or just plain confusing. But it’s a way of life that you can build with some reflection and small shifts. You’ve likely heard about living an intentional life. Maybe you caught the words in a conversation, or saw them plastered in an ad.
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Spanish Harlem#Manhattan#Thanksgiving#Restaurant#Racism
funcheap.com

Perfectly Queer Reading

Perfectly Queer celebrates the holidays with readings in new fiction by Jenny Bitner (HERE IS A GAME WE COULD PLAY), Jaime Cortez (GORDO), Rob Rosen (SORT OF DEAD), and Jerry L. Wheeler (PANGS) Wednesday, December 15 from 7pm to 8pm Pacific online via Zoom. Get the link to the reading from perfectlyqueersf@gmail.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
psychologytoday.com

My Autistic Son Taught Me to Revisit, Repeat and Thus, Renew

My autistic son first connected with me over a book, when he was maybe 4 or 5 months old. I didn’t know he had autism yet, but I did know that he was developing very differently than we expected. Up until then, we had bonded with feeding and physical play. But that day, 30 years ago, when I was reading Corduroy to Nat, stands out in my mind as the first time he seemed aware of me in a way that had nothing to do with basic needs. I remember reading the story a couple of times in a row to my son, who listened intently, and then, on the third or fourth time, in the end, he took the closed book from me, and then handed it back to me, making three soft grunts. I realized with a breathless, fragile pleasure that he was telling me to read it again.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Mic

Neil Diamond’s “America” is a corny, yet quintessential tool to fight antisemitism

Hits Different is a new series that takes a second look at a TV show, song, album, episode, movie, scene, or clip from the past that, in our current context, just hits different. What was the world like when you first considered this piece of culture, and what’s changed? Does it hold up as timeless, or is it better left to the past?Pitch us at features@mic.com.
MUSIC
Parents Magazine

Ty James on Meeting Dad Rick James When She Was 13: 'He Taught Me What To Do, but He Also Taught Me What Not To Do'

When your dad is Rick James, it's not unusual to see partying around you all the time, but that doesn't mean the love wasn't there. "It definitely became second nature to see people partying all the time," says Ty James, daughter of the late Rick James, who now appears in and is the executive producer of Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James, a documentary about her dad on Showtime. "It's always a constant on-the-go party lifestyle. Occasional naked girls here and there was just normal. It was definitely normal. I totally felt like it was a different time. I learned balance and to be well-rounded because even now, I drink socially, I smoke socially, cannabis, but that's as far as I'll go. There are a lot of things that I learned not to do from him. There's no way I would touch cocaine. Just seeing those things, it created the balance that I needed in life as a woman."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ecitybeat.com

‘White Lives Matter’ Comes To Great Falls

Yesterday I received some photos from a local resident showing handbills posted in Great Falls promoting a ‘White Lives Matter’ agenda. I’ve included the pictures in this piece. I was troubled by the pictures. Just as I was troubled by some of the incendiary and hateful messages...
GREAT FALLS, MT
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy