2021 taught me the importance of intentional queer spaces

My autistic son first connected with me over a book, when he was maybe 4 or 5 months old. I didn’t know he had autism yet, but I did know that he was developing very differently than we expected. Up until then, we had bonded with feeding and physical play. But that day, 30 years ago, when I was reading Corduroy to Nat, stands out in my mind as the first time he seemed aware of me in a way that had nothing to do with basic needs. I remember reading the story a couple of times in a row to my son, who listened intently, and then, on the third or fourth time, in the end, he took the closed book from me, and then handed it back to me, making three soft grunts. I realized with a breathless, fragile pleasure that he was telling me to read it again.

