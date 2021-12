Some families were not able to have the Christmas feast they anticipated for dinner this year. There was one major part of the meal ruined: the main course being the turkey. According to Wales Online, several supermarket chains sold rotten turkeys, leaving many not feeling full this year. According to outrage on Twitter, grocery store chains Aldi, Tesco, and Marks and Spencer sold spoiled meat and people are not happy about it. As a result, some families didn't have a holly, jolly Christmas because of the meal flop.

