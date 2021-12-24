ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Berard & Garand stand out in pre-tournament action at the WJC

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all of you hockey fans who want a fix before the Blueshirts resume play on Monday, there are some World Junior Championship games worth watching. With five future Rangers playing for four different teams, there are many opportunities to catch up with these prospects and get a glimpse at the...

bluelinestation.com

Comments / 0

Related
elitesportsny.com

Rangers sign goalie prospect Dylan Garand

The Rangers have signed their top goaltending prospect. And an early Merry Christmas to Dylan Garand’s family!. On Thursday, the New York Rangers announced the club has signed Garand to a three-year, entry-level contract. Garand, 19, was the Rangers’ fourth-round pick (No. 103 overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft....
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Tinordi recalled, Dylan Garand signs ELC, and Blueshirts at WJC

The New York Rangers announced today that defenseman Jarred Tinordi has been recalled from his AHL conditioning stint with the Hartford Wolf Pack. In the five games he played for Hartford, Tinordi registered an assist, a +1 rating, and two shots. The rugged 29 year-old defenseman did not pick up any penalty minutes.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Canada#Nhl Network#Berard Garand#Wjc#The New York Rangers#Team Usa#Team Canada#Finnish#Finns#Nyr#Statboy Steven#Usahockey
Blue Seat

Rangers sign Dylan Garand to entry level contract

The Rangers have signed goalie Dylan Garand to an entry level contract. Garand, the Rangers 4th round pick in 2020, has put up some pretty solid numbers since the Rangers drafted him. He’s been almost unbeatable in the WHL this year, a pretty high scoring league. He will make his second appearance in the World Juniors, as he made the team last year as well as the third string goalie.
NHL
USA Hockey

U.S. Drops Overtime Pre-Tournament Contest, 4-3, to Finland

EDMONTON, Alberta – The U.S. took a late 3-1 lead into the final minutes of the third period, but Finland scored three consecutive power play goals to win the pre-tournament contest, 4-3. Tanner Dickinson (Perrysburg, Ohio), Brett Berard (East Greenwich, R.I.) and Dominic James (Plymouth, Mich.) scored for the U.S.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

WJC pre-tournament game between Czechia, Switzerland cancelled due to COVID-19

The world juniors pre-tournament game between Czechia and Switzerland scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, Hockey Canada announced. The original pre-tournament schedule, which had each team playing twice, had already been scrapped because of COVID-19 concerns. In its place, every team was scheduled to play on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Germany
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
FanSided

5 Players the Flames Could Call-Up When They Return to Play

It has been an eventful week and a bit for the Calgary Flames as their entire roster with the exception of three players, as well as coaching and support staff has entered Covid-19 protocol. This has resulted in game delays through the NHL holiday break until at least December 26th. After that, if the Flames are able to get back to games with parts of their roster, there may be some players they need to call up from their AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat, to fill some gaps as players finish up their quarantine period. Here are who some of those players might be.
NHL
iheart.com

NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
NHL
FanSided

Claude Giroux will retire as a Philadelphia Flyer

Since 2008, Claude Giroux has lived in Philadelphia. He started off his time with the Philadelphia Phantoms and earned his way onto the Flyers roster. Giroux has always been an exciting player to watch. Being captain of the Philadelphia Flyers is a prestigious and wonderful honor to have in the...
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

207K+
Followers
396K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy