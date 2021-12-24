ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man fatally shot in north St. Louis; police seek to identify victim

By Elizabeth Barmeier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkqEE_0dVL5yKO00

ST. LOUIS – A man was fatally shot in north St. Louis early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. along Wells Avenue at Academy Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, police found the victim’s body.

The victim has not yet been identified and there is no word on any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Shooting victim asks for help at south St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. The victim showed up at a gas station on South Jefferson Avenue at Chouteau Avenue asking for help. Police said they are unsure where the actual shooting happened. FOX 2 will continue to update this […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting
FOX 2

Man arrested for fatally shooting woman in Hyde Park

ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old man has been arrested for the Hyde Park neighborhood murder of a woman. Laveasha Houston, 44, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Agnes Street on December 17 at 10:23 p.m. Police said “the victim was inside the residence when she was shot by the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police: Missouri man shot neighbor with a crossbow

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri man is jailed without bond after allegedly using a crossbow to attack a neighbor. Fulton police were called to a home just before noon Wednesday to help a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen with an arrow from a crossbow.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Skeletal human remains found in Missouri woods, police say

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains in Branson. Police said in a news release that the remains were found around noon Wednesday in a heavily wooded area. The Taney County Coroner was called to assist, and investigators worked at the scene throughout Wednesday and Thursday.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

One man dead, one wounded in southeast Missouri shooting

JACKSON, Mo. (AP) — Police in the southeast Missouri town of Jackson are continuing to investigate what led to a shooting that left one man dead and another critically wounded. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday at Town House Inn. KFVS-TV reports that 26-year-old Clifton Smith Jr. of...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Arnold, Missouri home on fire Thursday morning

ARNOLD, Mo. – A home in Arnold, Missouri was on fire Thursday morning. The home is located in the 600 block of Washington Drive. The fire started a little before 6:30 a.m. It was put out before 7 a.m. The home was occupied, but everyone was able to get out safely. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive […]
ARNOLD, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy