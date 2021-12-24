Man fatally shot in north St. Louis; police seek to identify victim

ST. LOUIS – A man was fatally shot in north St. Louis early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. along Wells Avenue at Academy Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, police found the victim’s body.

The victim has not yet been identified and there is no word on any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.

