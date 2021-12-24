ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

‘Better days ahead’: people forced into Christmas isolation stay upbeat

By Aamna Mohdin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oT6ym_0dVL5jKj00
More than 600,000 people will be forced to isolate across the UK on Christmas Day.

When Isaac, 16, tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago, he decided to self-isolate alone in his room. He wanted to make sure he did everything he could not to pass the virus on to his family and ensure they were able to have some normality over Christmas.

After his mum, Debs, posted what he was doing on Twitter, she was flooded with loving messages to pass on to him. She plans to print them all and put them up on the wall opposite his room for him to see on Christmas Day.

“It’s an amazing thing that he just went ‘no, I’m going to stay away’, and I have said to him ‘if you’re struggling come on in and we’ll just deal with it’. He says if he can, he’ll try to keep it away from us,” she said.

It was not a difficult choice for Isaac, who is autistic and lives with his mum and three siblings in Ayrshire. “In his mind, he’s doing what he needs to do to keep us all safe,”Debs said.

Isaac is far from alone. More than 600,000 people will be forced to isolate across the UK on Christmas Day after a record 119,789 tested positive, the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

For Mark, 44, a Church of England priest based in Manchester, the run-up to Christmas is an exceptionally busy time of the year. He normally runs church services and midnight mass, but since testing positive a few days ago he has been forced to self -isolate in his room.

“Ordinarily, on Christmas Day, I’d normally spend the afternoon quite tired and often have a nap just because I would have been doing lots and lots of church services. So actually tomorrow will be a bit more relaxing than it usually would be for me,” he said. “I’ve got my two cats with me, a pile of books, and probably catching up on a few things on Netflix in bed as well.”

His church, and many others across the UK, will be live-streaming some services, including midnight mass, which he plans to watch from the comfort of his bed.

Emily, 28, will be self-isolating alone in her London flat with her dog. She works in retail and describes this time of year as “bonkers”. She said she was enjoying the rest regardless of the circumstances, and was Googling tips on what to include in her roast dinner.

“I’m not someone who enjoys cooking that much. I don’t do it that often. I’m very much a takeout girl. So it’s actually out of routine for me to cook a massive meal. I’m actually kind of looking forward to it, and I’ve got all the trimmings,” she said.

Most of those forced to isolate spoke of their determination to remain upbeat in the face of a second Christmas disrupted by pandemic. Lauren, 31, from London is self-isolating with her husband and has several ways to stay chirpy.

“We will be sleeping in as normally Christmas has me up at 5am, have a nice cooked breakfast, opening our gifts to each other, then spending the day playing games, feasting on cheese, speaking to friends and family, skilfully navigating the eight, 11 and 13 hour time differences,” she said.

The couple also plan to do some arts and crafts, including pottery, origami and making Christmas crackers, and will have a classic Christmas dinner in the evening. “Personally, a Christmas movie marathon isn’t the right approach as I’ve spent a lot of time in front of the TV the past two years. I want this Christmas to still feel like a special day so Justin and I remember it fondly rather than it just fade into the mists of memory.”

Most importantly, she said she would try to remember that tomorrow was just a day and that there were better days ahead.

