It's never too late to learn a new skill: CodeStack Academy students prove that

Cindy Lora, 34, a self-described “active lifelong learner,” was seeking to learn new skills she could apply in both her professional and personal life.

Mateenah Floyd-Okanlawon, 82, a community videographer and retired nurse, signed up for a chance to reintroduce herself to the video editing software she once used.

Lora and Floyd-Okanlawon attended the same three-day evening workshop series “Let’s Learn" at CodeStack Academy in partnership with Huddle x Launchpad in late November.

“I always wanted to learn, and I really have not been able to go to school for this even though I love it, it is very expensive,” Floyd-Okanlawon said. “When I saw this opportunity, and it was $60 for three-days, two-hour classes, it was right up my alley.”

Lora, a director at SMASH Academy, a STEM-focused college prep program in Berkeley, decided to try something new outside of her current role requirements. She said she hoped to learn new skills with her upcoming summer program and students in mind.

Floyd-Okanlawon also wants to teach others that new skills can be learned at any age and to help senior citizens afraid to use a computer to overcome that fear.

During the workshops series, students learned how to navigate the basics of Adobe Premiere, the video editing software. Video editing, color correcting and audio mix were some of the skills learned.

“I can't tell you how many developers that I've met with are just artists or people that are creative, that create content, how they didn't know until they were exposed to it, how much they loved it or how good they were at it,” CodeStack Academy director Johnny Arguelles said.

Just like Lora and Floyd-Okanlawon, CodeStack Academy has shown that tech workshops can be for everyone and it's never too late to expand your résumé with new skills. It has also given downtown Stockton a new narrative to embrace.

Lora said downtown Stockton felt in the old days like an "unsavory area” to be at, especially as a woman, as she used to help her mother clean the Bank of Stockton during the night.

“To see it starting to turn around and becoming a place where not only is it more welcoming, but it's just providing greater opportunities for those in the community," Lora said. "I'm really excited to see that come to a full fruition.”

She also saw this opportunity to implement her new skills as she documents her 3-year-old son's everyday milestones to share with loved ones online.

Floyd-Okanlawon is already looking forward to joining upcoming workshops and urged young or “young at heart” individuals who want to learn new tech skills to do the same.

“Our city is full of talent and the opportunities for a career in tech can be found here as well,” Matty Amen, community manager at Huddle X Launch Pad, said in an email.

CodeStack Academy's upcoming multimedia workshops are set for Jan. 24-26. For more information on CodeStack Academy, visit: https://codestackacademy.org.

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers breaking news. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.