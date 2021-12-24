ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

It's never too late to learn a new skill: CodeStack Academy students prove that

By Angelaydet Rocha, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSUrl_0dVL5iS000

Cindy Lora, 34, a self-described “active lifelong learner,” was seeking to learn new skills she could apply in both her professional and personal life.

Mateenah Floyd-Okanlawon, 82, a community videographer and retired nurse, signed up for a chance to reintroduce herself to the video editing software she once used.

Lora and Floyd-Okanlawon attended the same three-day evening workshop series “Let’s Learn" at CodeStack Academy in partnership with Huddle x Launchpad in late November.

“I always wanted to learn, and I really have not been able to go to school for this even though I love it, it is very expensive,” Floyd-Okanlawon said. “When I saw this opportunity, and it was $60 for three-days, two-hour classes, it was right up my alley.”

Lora, a director at SMASH Academy, a STEM-focused college prep program in Berkeley, decided to try something new outside of her current role requirements. She said she hoped to learn new skills with her upcoming summer program and students in mind.

Floyd-Okanlawon also wants to teach others that new skills can be learned at any age and to help senior citizens afraid to use a computer to overcome that fear.

During the workshops series, students learned how to navigate the basics of Adobe Premiere, the video editing software. Video editing, color correcting and audio mix were some of the skills learned.

“I can't tell you how many developers that I've met with are just artists or people that are creative, that create content, how they didn't know until they were exposed to it, how much they loved it or how good they were at it,” CodeStack Academy director Johnny Arguelles said.

Just like Lora and Floyd-Okanlawon, CodeStack Academy has shown that tech workshops can be for everyone and it's never too late to expand your résumé with new skills. It has also given downtown Stockton a new narrative to embrace.

Lora said downtown Stockton felt in the old days like an "unsavory area” to be at, especially as a woman, as she used to help her mother clean the Bank of Stockton during the night.

“To see it starting to turn around and becoming a place where not only is it more welcoming, but it's just providing greater opportunities for those in the community," Lora said. "I'm really excited to see that come to a full fruition.”

She also saw this opportunity to implement her new skills as she documents her 3-year-old son's everyday milestones to share with loved ones online.

Floyd-Okanlawon is already looking forward to joining upcoming workshops and urged young or “young at heart” individuals who want to learn new tech skills to do the same.

“Our city is full of talent and the opportunities for a career in tech can be found here as well,” Matty Amen, community manager at Huddle X Launch Pad, said in an email.

CodeStack Academy's upcoming multimedia workshops are set for Jan. 24-26. For more information on CodeStack Academy, visit: https://codestackacademy.org.

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers breaking news. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Education
City
Stockton, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#College#New Narrative#Tech#Huddle#Codestack Academy#Smash Academy#Adobe Premiere
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

493
Followers
130
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy