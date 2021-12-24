ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China denounces US restrictions on Xinjiang imports

By Chris Mills Rodrigo
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDo5N_0dVL5ZSL00

The Chinese government on Friday denounced a new American bill restricting imports from Xinjiang designed to punish China for human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities in the region.

The legislation, signed by President Biden on Thursday, bans imports from the area unless individuals or companies demonstrate that the materials were made without forced labor.

That restriction “maliciously denigrates the human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang in disregard of facts and truth,” foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a press conference on Friday.

“It seriously violates international law and basic norms governing international relations and grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs,” Zhao added. “China deplores and firmly rejects this.”

The U.S. has accused China of committing genocide against Uyghurs, the ethnic minority group native to Xinjiang.

Researchers have estimated that over 1 million Uyghurs and other minorities are confined in forced labor camps in the region.

China denies those allegations, asserting that the camps are designed to teach job skills and root out radicalism.

They are “vicious lies concocted by anti-China forces,” Zhao said Friday. “Residents of all ethnic groups there enjoy happy and fulfilling lives.”

Comments / 80

DR. HARRY BONER
2d ago

Good idea, 💤 💤 😪. Why do you think their products costs so much less in the first place. They don't care about green gases, only green cash. Keep pissing 'em off. Protect workers, too? That's funny when they're trying to kill you. Another booster or 12.

Reply(9)
11
Tim Bacon
1d ago

The only people concerned about Communist China are the bought and paid for Biden Administration. How much $ have Biden and son put in to their bank accounts from dirty deals with those Commies?

Reply(5)
3
Guest
1d ago

Hahahahaha yep that’s right slave labor wages if any is what they love thus the trade balance is in their favor

Reply(2)
4
Related
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xinjiang#Forced Labor#Genocide#Chinese#American#Uyghurs#Anti China
Reuters

Western states need united front against divisive China - Trudeau

TORONTO (Reuters) - Western countries should have a united front against China to prevent the Asian state from using commercial interests to play them against each other, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Saturday. Trudeau said China has been “playing” Western countries against one another...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

US defense technology must be made in America, not China

Since World War II, the United States has been known as the “arsenal of Democracy.” We earned that title by providing the bulk of the weapons used by our allies, in some cases before they were actually our allies. From Lend-Lease through the end of the war, it was American factories and technology that won the war and made the postwar peace secure.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
China
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Vox

What happens when omicron hits China

China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China has replaced Chen Quanguo, who as Communist Party chief in the Xinjiang region oversaw a security crackdown targeting ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in the name of fighting religious extremism. Chen, in his post since 2016, will move to another role and Ma Xingrui,...
CHINA
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

China replaces Xinjiang party boss associated with Uyghur crackdown

China has replaced the Communist party official widely associated with a security crackdown targeting ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in the far-west region of Xinjiang. The state-owned Xinhua news agency said in a brief announcement on Saturday that Ma Xingrui, the governor of the coastal economic powerhouse Guangdong province since 2017, had replaced Chen Quanguo as the Xinjiang party chief. Chen will move to another role.
CHINA
AFP

US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy

President Joe Biden signed a law Thursday virtually banning all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang in response to concerns over forced labor, as US companies find themselves caught in the diplomatic fray. The bill, which was approved by Congress last week, bans the import of all goods from the region unless companies offer verifiable proof that production did not involve forced labor. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act sets its sights on three products in particular: cotton, of which Xinjiang is one of the world's major producers; tomatoes; and polysilicon, a material used to produce solar panels. In a rare bipartisan move, the Senate last week unanimously voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from the region.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

422K+
Followers
51K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy