China denounces US restrictions on Xinjiang imports

The Chinese government on Friday denounced a new American bill restricting imports from Xinjiang designed to punish China for human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities in the region.

The legislation, signed by President Biden on Thursday, bans imports from the area unless individuals or companies demonstrate that the materials were made without forced labor.

That restriction “maliciously denigrates the human rights situation in China’s Xinjiang in disregard of facts and truth,” foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a press conference on Friday.

“It seriously violates international law and basic norms governing international relations and grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs,” Zhao added. “China deplores and firmly rejects this.”

The U.S. has accused China of committing genocide against Uyghurs, the ethnic minority group native to Xinjiang.

Researchers have estimated that over 1 million Uyghurs and other minorities are confined in forced labor camps in the region.

China denies those allegations, asserting that the camps are designed to teach job skills and root out radicalism.

They are “vicious lies concocted by anti-China forces,” Zhao said Friday. “Residents of all ethnic groups there enjoy happy and fulfilling lives.”