‘Twas the night before the Powerball jackpot drawing…
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Need an idea for a last minute Christmas gift?
The next Powerball drawing is taking place on Christmas Day and the jackpot is $400 million, with a cash value of $292 million.LIVE: Track Santa on his journey around the world with NORAD
The drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Saturday and you can find the winning numbers here .
Good luck!Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0