‘Twas the night before the Powerball jackpot drawing…

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Need an idea for a last minute Christmas gift?

The next Powerball drawing is taking place on Christmas Day and the jackpot is $400 million, with a cash value of $292 million.

The drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Saturday and you can find the winning numbers here .

Good luck!

Flight canceled? Cleveland Hopkins Airport urges travelers to check site, call ahead before arriving for your trip

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport says it’s best to check the status of your flight before arriving at the airport since two major airlines canceled dozens of flights scheduled for Christmas Eve. United Airlines says it canceled about 120 flights due to COVID-19 cases impacting staffing. The airport says it doesn’t have any […]
Mayor-elect Justin Bibb urges Cleveland to take precautions this holiday season amid omicron surge

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor-elect Justin Bibb is urging everyone to take precautions this holiday season as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to surge across Northeast Ohio. In a video tweeted out early Christmas Eve, Bibb asks Cleveland residents to get vaccinated to help prevent further hospitalizations in Cuyahoga County. “This is a pandemic […]
