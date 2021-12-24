‘Twas the night before the Powerball jackpot drawing…

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Need an idea for a last minute Christmas gift?

The next Powerball drawing is taking place on Christmas Day and the jackpot is $400 million, with a cash value of $292 million.

The drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Saturday and you can find the winning numbers here .

Good luck!

