Just in time for winter break, the Stampede Foundation has started accepting applications for Academic and College Rodeo scholarships. Weld County high school seniors who meet general qualifications and are scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2022 are encouraged to apply for the Stampede Foundation Academic Scholarship, which awards twenty $2,500 scholarships. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on their outstanding academic results, leadership in the community, and plans to further their education. Recipients may use the scholarship at any accredited community college, university, or college.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO