Public Health

VDH reports 2nd highest COVID case spike of the pandemic with 8,756 new cases as of Friday

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 8,756 new coronavirus cases — which marks the second largest single-day case spike of the entire pandemic, exceeded only by the 9,914 cases reported on Jan. 17 — and 37 new virus-related deaths.

This brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 1,049,336 confirmed and probable cases and 15,294 confirmed and probable deaths.

Virginia health officials confirmed 765,001 cases and 12,845 deaths are related to the virus as of Friday, Dec. 24. However, 284,335 cases and 2,449 deaths are still reported as “probable.”

What’s your risk of getting COVID during holiday gatherings? Check this interactive map

Meanwhile, the department says the seven-day testing positivity rate for all types of COVID-19 tests has increased from 10.8 percent to 11.4 percent over the past 24 hours.

This is also the third day in a row that the VDH has reported one of the largest case spikes of the entire pandemic. The department reported 5,972 new cases on Wednesday , Dec. 22, followed by 6,473 new cases on Thursday , Dec. 23, marking Virginia’s seventh and fifth highest jumps in case numbers, respectively.

Health officials reported 8,756 new COVID-19 cases, 143 new virus-related hospitalizations, and 37 new virus-related deaths around the Commonwealth between Dec. 23, 2021 and Dec. 24, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy Virginia Department of Health)

According to VDH’s Friday update, more than 162,000 cases have been reported from the following localities in southwest and central Virginia:

  • Alleghany County: 2,460 cases (+9), 86 hospitalizations (+1) , and 86 deaths
  • Amherst County: 4,774 cases (+14) , 244 hospitalizations, and 62 deaths
  • Appomattox County: 2,655 cases (+7) , 133 hospitalizations, and 37 deaths
  • Bath County: 553 cases (+2) , 20 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths
  • Bedford County: 11,125 cases (+49) , 457 hospitalizations (+3), and 174 deaths
  • Bland County: 1,166 cases (+1) , 53 hospitalizations, and 18 deaths
  • Botetourt County: 4,619 cases (+32) , 105 hospitalizations (+1), and 63 deaths (+1)
  • Buena Vista: 1,484 cases (+2) , 36 hospitalizations, and 32 deaths
  • Campbell County: 8,119 cases (+30), 395 hospitalizations, and 156 deaths (+1)
  • Carroll County: 4,643 cases (+10), 338 hospitalizations, and 110 deaths
  • Charlotte County: 1,496 cases (+13), 87 hospitalizations, and 30 deaths
  • Covington: 806 cases (+3), 33 hospitalizations, and 19 deaths
  • Craig County: 728 cases (+9) , 22 hospitalizations, and 11 deaths
  • Danville: 6,816 cases (+33), 392 hospitalizations (+3), and 206 deaths
  • Floyd County: 1,725 cases (+12) , 54 hospitalizations, and 33 deaths (+1)
  • Franklin County: 7,117 cases (+33) , 293 hospitalizations (+1) , and 126 deaths
  • Galax: 1,737 cases (-2) , 141 hospitalizations (+1), and 65 deaths
  • Giles County: 2,559 cases (+14) , 96 hospitalizations, and 38 deaths (+1)
  • Grayson County: 2,555 cases (+11), 163 hospitalizations (+2), and 59 deaths (+3)
  • Halifax County: 4,417 cases (+19), 190 hospitalizations, and 121 deaths (+1)
  • Henry County: 7,520 cases (+31), 484 hospitalizations, and 199 deaths
  • Highland County: 224 cases (+1) , 3 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
  • Lexington: 1,680 cases (+5) , 38 hospitalizations, and 37 deaths
  • Lynchburg: 12,660 cases (+67), 529 hospitalizations (+1), and 214 deaths (+2)
  • Martinsville: 2,339 cases (+14), 188 hospitalizations, and 95 deaths
  • Montgomery County: 12,778 cases (+37), 283 hospitalizations (+1 ), and 117 deaths
  • Nelson County: 1,644 cases (+14), 64 hospitalizations, and 22 deaths
  • Patrick County: 2,480 cases (+7), 139 hospitalizations (+1), and 63 deaths
  • Pittsylvania County: 8,950 cases (+28), 411 hospitalizations, and 136 deaths
  • Pulaski County: 4,700 cases (+18), 235 hospitalizations (+1) , and 104 deaths
  • Radford: 3,215 cases (+9), 55 hospitalizations, and 38 deaths
  • Roanoke City: 13,795 cases (+67) , 333 hospitalizations, and 268 deaths
  • Roanoke County: 13,364 cases (+68) , 279 hospitalizations (+1), and 194 deaths (+2)
  • Rockbridge County: 2,398 cases (+5), 85 hospitalizations, and 69 deaths
  • Salem: 4,205 cases (+22) , 107 hospitalizations, and 83 deaths
  • Wythe County: 5,071 cases (+27), 280 hospitalizations, and 118 deaths (+2)

**items in bold indicate increases or decreases in the total number of cases, hospitalizations, and/or deaths since the previous weekday**

How to keep your family and home safe from COVID, thieves, fires, and more during the holidays

Health officials say they have received 40,346 total records of confirmed and probable virus-related hospitalizations around Virginia as of Friday, which is 143 more hospitalizations than VDH reported on Thursday. This marks the Commonwealth’s largest single-day increase in hospitalizations since Sept. 18.

