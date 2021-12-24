ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Right name, wrong door: ‘Bounty hunter’ facing charges after kicking in Florida family’s door

By Walt Buteau
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DWQj_0dVL2Kdj00

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — About 90 seconds after a man identified as Stanley Wilson knocks on a door in Seffner, he is accused of kicking it in while purportedly looking for a fugitive.

“Come on out,” someone identified as Wilson is heard yelling during surveillance video, shortly before a loud thump. “Come on out.”

‘Mind-blowing to watch’: TSA agent jumps over baggage check to save infant’s life

Chris Simmons was on the other side of the now damaged door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anBdY_0dVL2Kdj00

“I didn’t think he was a real bondsman. I thought he was here to rob me or something,” Simmons said. “At first I thought because I heard him yelling to come outside so I thought he had a gun.”

Wilson indicated he was looking for Jessica Lynn Berry on a bond violation. Berry’s last known address was in Lithia, according to court records. The owner of the bonding company that posted Berry’s bail said Wilson was not working for her.

Jessica Lynn Berry, 13 years older than her namesake, does live in the home but was asleep when Wilson allegedly tried to break in.

“What if my kids would’ve been here and not in school,” Berry said. “What if my kid would’ve been standing behind the door.”

Duo posing as UPS tie up, rob grandparents, kids at gunpoint in NYC

Wilson felt that “what if” on his forehead.

“Oh, it hit me. As soon as he kicked it, the door came back and hit me right here,” Wilson said, pointing to marks on his head. “It was a pretty bad knot, and it was bleeding pretty bad at first.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48J14P_0dVL2Kdj00

The camera recorded the sound of a second kick. At one point, the man identified as Wilson seems to be egging on Simmons to call the sheriff.

“Call them now,” he said. “Call them now.”

As Wilson leaves, Simmons does call.

“This guy just kicked my door in,” Simmons told a dispatcher. “He kicked me in the face.”

Still need a few gifts? Here’s last-minute shopping advice to help you save face

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Wilson was arrested four days later and now faces three charges, including an unlicensed bondsman felony.

In a brief phone conversation, Wilson denied he went to the home as a bondsman despite what is heard and seen on the video.

Berry is frustrated even though she was never heard or seen during the confrontation, the door was still kicked in.

“I honestly hope it doesn’t happen to nobody else,” Berry said. “The whole situation is just screwed up.”

Florida law does not allow anyone who is not licensed as a bondsman to serve a warrant and there is no provision for “Bounty Hunters,” who in some states can work for bonding companies.

Several veteran bondsmen told 8 On Your Side, they are legally allowed to use force when apprehending someone. They said that includes breaking down a door, which one said does happen on rare occasions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 15

wordtoyourmother
1d ago

kick in my door without saying police and you will get shot and in floeida it would be perfectly legal.

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seffner, FL
City
Lithia, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Seffner, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jessica Lynn#Bounty Hunters#Tsa#Wfla
CBS 42

Surfer dies after apparent shark attack off Morro Bay on Christmas Eve

A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off Morro Bay Friday morning, authorities said. First responders were dispatched to the beach just north of Atascadero Road in the Central Coast city to a report of an unresponsive male victim on the beach, according to a statement released by the Morro Bay Police Department. […]
MORRO BAY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Louisiana man allegedly stabbed person for not having a cigarette lighter

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Arnaudville man was arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a person for not having a cigarette lighter, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. James Collins, 43, of Arnaudville, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish […]
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy