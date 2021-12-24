ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of December 24th-26th

By Nick Sorensen
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVz2g_0dVL25U500

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Victorian Holidays 2021

Visit the Hagen History Center during the Victorian Holidays beginning on November 14th. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public on Tuesdays through Sundays. This event will take place on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. A holiday market will take place on the second floor of the new exhibit building on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. ; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. To learn more about this event please call 814-454-1813 or visit their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4C04_0dVL25U500

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

Asbury Woods’ extended version of Winter Wonderland is back! The boardwalk adjacent to the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods will be lit up each night in December (except December 24 and 25) from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. for the community to enjoy a peaceful evening stroll on the boardwalk through the woods.

Asbury Woods kicks off Winter Wonderland festivities

Holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the boardwalk which covers 1/3 of a mile. Stop inside the Nature Center and view our animal exhibit and browse holiday items for sale in the expanded gift shop with products from local artisans. The lighted boardwalk and Nature Center will be free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted, but are not required. For more information on this event, check out their website or call 814-835-5356.

PI Lights 2021

Presque Isle Partnership, Penelec and partners are gearing up for Presque Isle Lights 2021 beginning on December 3rd. The annual fundraiser for Presque Isle invites visitors to take a self-guided evening driving tour of seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Drive-thru donations are welcomed at the second parking lot where event programs will also be distributed. Admission to this event is free.

‘Presque Isle Lights’ begins Friday night

It will take about 45 minutes to an hour to complete the 13-mile park loop in which you will encounter the natural beauty of Presque Isle State Park after dark, illuminated areas where power is available, a decorated historic lighthouse, the brightly shining Erie skyline seen from across Presque Isle Bay, and plenty of darkness as the park is about 3,200 acres all from the comfort of your vehicle. Hot cocoa will be available for $2 on Fridays & Saturdays at the 4th parking lot on the bayside except for December 24th & 25th. Limited lights will be on during Christmas Eve and Christmas day as our staff and volunteers will be off duty these days. For more information on this event check out their website or call 814-833-7424.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13r86q_0dVL25U500

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

This Sunday December 26th, Arundel Cellars will be featuring Denny & Heather Acoustics, while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks, and food. This event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page , or call 814-725-1079.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjL7t_0dVL25U500

Glass Growers Holiday Show

Head over to Glass Growers Gallery to see what is in store for their Holiday Show exhibit. The current holiday group show features the beautiful mosaic works of Amy Hahn. The exhibit also features works by Jamie Borowicz, Patti Larson, Fran Noonan, and Joyce Perowicz. This exhibit will be open on Friday December 24th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then on December 26th from noon to 3 p.m. For more information on this event check out their website or call 814-453-3758.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLHVN_0dVL25U500

