Ormond Beach, FL

Entertainer’s dream home reduced by $50K

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
The listing price of this gorgeous Ormond Beach home, featuring four bedrooms, three full baths and two half baths, has been reduced by $50,000. Two of the main focal points are the gorgeous kitchen, equipped with custom wood cabinets and African Fantasy granite countertops, and a custom staircase that leads up to a private loft area. All of the incredible touches of this home are illuminated with the natural light, streaming from sky lights throughout. Outside, French patterned travertine covers the incredible back patio and pool deck. This backyard oasis, with a massive outdoor kitchen, has everything an entertainer could dream of, plus privacy.

ADDRESS: 30 Shadowcreek Way, Ormond Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 3,200

LOT SIZE: 100 feet by 170 feet

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3 full, 2 half baths

STORIES: 2

YEAR BUILT: 1987

PRICE: $649,000

CONTACT: Tom Foster, Realty Pros Assured, 516-233-8992

