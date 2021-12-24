ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Robby Edwards-built home on beautiful Spruce Creek

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ld5W4_0dVL1t3b00

This stunning Robby Edwards-built home is situated on beautiful Spruce Creek in the gated Palmas Bay Club section of Riverwood Plantation. Gorgeous Key West-style tropical landscape leads to an interior that boasts an abundance of natural light, 12-foot ceilings throughout, large picture windows, 7-inch baseboards, unique triple-crown molding and plantation shutters. The living and dining areas boast gorgeous pine-wood flooring, a new gas fireplace and a beverage bar with an ice maker and refrigerator. The well-equipped kitchen overlooks the pool and has views of the river. There’s also a beautiful room with stunning views out of gorgeous windows and a three-car, side-entry garage, boasting 1,050 square feet, 10½-foot ceilings and a lift in the third bay. The south-facing screened lanai overlooks the salt-chlorinated pool, with Pebble Tec finish, hot tub and tropical pond. A walkway leads to the fully lit dock and boat house, with breathtaking views, a 7,000-pound boat lift and a lower dock.

ADDRESS: 6319 Palmas Bay Circle, Port Orange

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 2,906

LOT SIZE: .70 acres

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2 full, 1 half

STORIES: 1

YEAR BUILT: 2001

PRICE: $950,000

CONTACT: Kelly Riggle or Cindy Lee Harper, Realty Pros Assured, 386-212-7333 or 386-566-4747

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $495,000

Introducing the Elko Grande, that sits on 2.27 acres outside of the Spring Creek Association with a PRIVATE WELL! This floor plan offers a very spacious open living, GOURMET kitchen, dining, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch, and an 18x18 covered back patio! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT natural walnut cabinetry, with elegant hardware, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, & 50oz carpet. You will enjoy the peaceful views looking out from the upgraded & LARGER size windows throughout! Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile shower/bath, and walk in closet. Feel less stressed with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Property to be graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Home is constructed by Gold Town Builders LLC. Finished interior pictures are from our other built homes to show colors and a few items that will be in the gourmet kitchen. Estimated time of completion to be January 2022. Agent and owner are related.
SPRING CREEK, NV
yankodesign.com

This tiny black cabin is built from felled oak trees acquired from a home’s construction waste!

Studio Padron designed and built a tiny cabin entirely from mature felled oak trees acquired from another home’s construction waste. As the old saying goes, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” When it comes to home construction, waste produced during the building process opens the door for more opportunities. While many home builders and architects plan homes around the site’s preexisting trees and landscape, sometimes felling trees can’t be avoided. After finishing work on a new home, Studio Padron, a US-based architecture firm, utilized the felled trees collected during the home’s construction and built a tiny black cabin to function as the home’s standalone library.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Housing List#Riverwood Plantation
Laredo Morning Times

Brand-New $40M Malibu Home Sets the Bar for Beauty—and Views

Several selling points make this $40 million mansion in Malibu, CA, stand out—and only one of them is the lovely location. As the eighth-most-expensive home on the market in the coastal town right now, this four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom pad is also the highest-priced along Malibu Road, which hugs the Pacific Ocean.
MALIBU, CA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Johns Creek approves two new single-family homes on Wilson Road

The Johns Creek City Council agreed with their staff and the Planning Commission to approve a plan to build two new single-family residential detached homes on Wilson Road. The 0.76-acre property sits northeast of the intersection of Medlock Bridge Road and Wilson Road. The undeveloped and partially wooded lot was originally to be included as part of the 656-acre rezoning for St. Ives Country Club. The approved zoning allowed a maximum 767 single-family detached dwellings but prohibited lots from having direct access to Wilson Road.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
Power 96

This Massive Minnesota Home Used 75 Tons Of Steel To Be Built!

It's hard for me to believe that this Minnesota home was built just 2 years ago, as it resembles something you'd see in the English Countryside or along the rows of mansions that dot the East Coast. The home, known as Huntington Manor, took more than 75 tons of steel and 2 million locally sourced stones to be built in 2019, and it can all be yours for just $7.5 million, a savings of $2.5 from when it was originally built.
REAL ESTATE
The Week

6 dazzling homes built in the 1920s

Stormfield, Mark Twain's Tuscan-style villa, was rebuilt in 1925 after a fire, on the surviving foundation. The four-bedroom house features a living room with hand-painted coffered ceiling, a foyer with molded ceilings, a library, and an open modern kitchen with island. The 28.5-acre property includes the original terraces, stone walls...
REDDING, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
luxuryrealestate.com

Beautiful Home With Amazing Views - Charleston, SC $760,000

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH AMAZING VIEWS IN DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, TWO BLOCKS FROM KING STREET RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, AND CLOSE TO THE COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON. CHARLESTON, SC - $760,000. Stunning home with green features, private driveway and gated off street parking in downtown Charleston. This Charleston style home boasts 3 porches for outdoor entertaining year round. Each of the 4 large bedrooms include 4 large, light filled, high end bathrooms. The gorgeous kitchen/dining/living area has an open concept with a beautiful island and modern fixtures. Excellent income potential.
CHARLESTON, SC
Tyler Morning Telegraph

New Hurst home owners saw beauty in saving property from development

The 1930s-era hand-carved staircase and a solarium. A koi pond, arches and French doors throughout the house. Those and other signature pieces of a long-hidden Longview gem will be preserved for the future with the recent sale of the iconic Hurst Home, at 1210 Judson Road in Longview. Longview Realtor...
LONGVIEW, TX
goodshomedesign.com

Cabin Built Out Of 3 Shipping Containers. This is so beautiful!

You don’t need a lot of money to build a luxurious home. An example is this cabin, built out of three shipping containers. Each container was bought for $3,400 by Joseph Dupuis, who is originally from Ottawa. The owner worked to convert these containers into a luxurious and cozy cabin, fully insulated from the cold winters and with an in-built cooling system for hot summers. The cabin is pretty spacious, measuring in at 355 square feet, and being equipped with a wood stove, solar panels for power and an entirely furnished kitchen and shower.
laconiadailysun.com

Fire on Spruce Street destroys home

LACONIA — A fire, thought to be sparked by an electrical wire, left a single family home on Spruce Street uninhabitable on Tuesday morning. A firefighter and one of the residents received minor injuries. Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on Spruce Street at around 3:30 a.m....
LACONIA, NH
yankodesign.com

This 250sqf tiny cabin modeled after lofty log cabins finds height with a pitched roof and floor-to-ceiling windows!

Road-Haus is a 250sqf tiny cabin scaled down from a larger model designed by Wheelhaus, a tiny home company committed to modular and eco-friendly design practices. Set on providing the kind of experience he had growing up in log cabins constructed by his father, ​​Jamie McKay developed Wheelhaus. More than a company that designs tiny homes, Wheelhaus remains committed to building modular log cabins with small carbon footprints that offer travelers and residents a true escape into the woods.
CARS
Inhabitat.com

Put this tiny home Cabin One anywhere

Cabin Spacey’s Cabin One is a prefab micro-apartment you can put anywhere — on an apartment building roof or in the mountains. It comes pre-wired for lighting with heated floors and towel racks, a skylight and a membrane roof. All you need is a place to put it.
HOME & GARDEN
Inhabitat.com

Tiny home on wheels in Poland fits a family of four

“We use natural and organic materials for the construction, insulation and finishings,” said REDUKT, a Poland-based designer of tiny homes. “We make efforts to make our houses as sustainable as possible. We care about our planet and health.”. What wouldn’t you love about this wood-paneled tiny home on...
CARS
Bella White

How to Spruce Up Your Home Walls with Premium 3D Peel and Stick Wall Tiles?

Hi, I am Bella, work for Commomy. Here is the inspired article from Commomy Decor. When it comes to renovating your home, one of the easiest ways to do so is by installing 3D vinyl peel and stick wall tiles. Wall stick on tiles are the perfect option for just about everyone. Since there is a constant need to change one’s home with time to keep up with the latest decor, it makes sense to spend on beautiful home decor that does not cost a lot of money. The fact is that stick-on wall tiles offer an easy hack to update the way your home looks without you having to spend a fortune. It explains why they are in such high demand and everyone wants to get their hands on them.
Apartment Therapy

6 of the Best Rental-Friendly Home Makeovers We Saw in 2021 — Starting at Just $85

Sticking firmly in the camp of optimism, a rental apartment is a shot at creative expression. Sure, you can’t always paint the walls, change the fixtures, remove the tiles, or even choose the next door neighbors, but what’s artistry if not pushing forth a vision anyway? With the right mindset and perhaps a few workarounds, it is possible to turn even the saddest state of an apartment into a cozy retreat. Just ask the renters we featured in the past year.
HOME & GARDEN
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

731
Followers
368
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy