ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Dickinson - Season 3 (Episodes 6-10) - Roundtable Review: A Poet’s End

By Aimee Hicks
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOILERS ABOUND BELOW. DO NOT READ UNLESS YOU HAVE SEEN ALL OF THE EPISODES THAT ENCOMPASS SEASON 3. This article was written by Aimee Hicks and Lucas Oliveira. The open and close of the article were written by Aimee Hicks. Prepared for publishing by Aimee Hicks. After three seasons...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Surreal TV Show That Rewrote Emily Dickinson’s Story

In Dickinson’s third and final season, the titular poet (played by Hailee Steinfeld) travels forward in time and meets the author Sylvia Plath (Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman). Sylvia, it turns out, has a deep knowledge of her predecessor’s legacy. Apparently, Emily Dickinson lived a “miserable life,” should be considered “the original sad girl,” and, Sylvia whispers scandalously, “was a lesbian.” A strange scene such as this could happen only on Apple TV+’s fantastically surreal cult hit. The show takes an unusual approach to depicting its protagonist’s coming-of-age in the 1800s: Characters speak in Millennial parlance, the soundtrack is populated with today’s hits, and more often than not scenes resemble fever dreams where what’s figurative in Emily’s poems gets depicted literally.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cartermatt.com

Dickinson season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The series finale on Apple TV+

Next week on Apple TV+, it is here: Dickinson season 3 episode 10, otherwise known as the huge series finale. For the entirety of this season, we’ve known that the Hailee Steinfeld series is building to this point. It’s never pretended as though we’d get another season, and the show instead has only worked to complete this particular chapter of Emily Dickinson’s life.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Rivervale Review: Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox (Season 6 Episode 5)

And all was right in Riverdale, once again. Parallel universes collide in Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5, “Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox,” as the show fires on all cylinders to deliver a satisfying 100th trip around the sun. Almost miraculously, the overpacked, absolutely insane hour of storytelling...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Baryshnikov
Person
Toby Huss
Person
Ella Hunt
Person
Jane Krakowski
Person
Sylvia Plath
Person
Emily Dickinson
Person
Amanda Warren
Esquire

In the Series Finale, Dickinson Finally Gave the Poet a Room of Her Own

Two years ago, when Dickinson launched on Apple TV+ as the newly-minted streamer’s flagship comedy, I spared no ink panning it, calling it “a clashing din of dissonant elements, a show that belittles the real Emily Dickinson by forcing the fictional Dickinson to drag herself screaming across the floor upon getting her period.” A year later, I returned to this here website to reflect on how the show matured in its second season. And now, as the show comes to a close with its third and final run of episodes, I’m reflecting on the journey it took me on. I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how Dickinson has changed, but here at the end of its run, I’m realizing it's me who's different.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
imdb.com

Dickinson Season 3 Ending Explained: Imagination Is Freedom

When the first promos for Alena Smith's Apple TV+ series "Dickinson" dropped back in 2019, not everyone was sold on the idea. That makes sense, because it's hard to imagine how a series could paint an authentic portrait of celebrated poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) while still managing to juggle elements of satire, romance, anachronistic comedy, and coming-of-age drama. Now, with the final episodes out in the world, it's clear "Dickinson'' was perfectly capable of all that and then some.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The Witcher Season 2, Episode 6 Review: "Dear Friend"

The following contains full spoilers for The Witcher Season 2, Episode 6. For a refresher, check out our review of the fifth episode, or check out our spoiler-free review of the first six episodes of Season 2. Just when Witcher Season 2 seemed to be gaining momentum, its sixth episode...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Hawkeye Review: So This Is Christmas? (Season 1 Episode 6)

Hawkeye‘s final hour holds no punches — or jokes!. In the true spirit of the season, Hawkeye Season 1 Episode 6, “So This Is Christmas,” embraces its battered squad of super dorks and proves these high-octane series are capable of providing satisfying closure. All while keeping its destructive scope and trolling humor.
HAWKEYE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#The Episodes#Apple Tv
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Hawkeye – Episode 6 Review – ‘So This Is Christmas?’

Martin Carr reviews the season finale of Marvel’s Hawkeye…. With only six episodes to make an impression Hawkeye was up against it from the outset. Audiences were cautious, viewing figures were poor and people seemed oddly indifferent. It featured a second tier Avenger, another arrow totting teenage and promised nothing new on paper. The reality is that Hawkeye might have been Marvel’s strongest small screen outing since WandaVision, with everyone on blistering form.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 10 Review: A Made Maggie

This The Simpsons review contains spoilers. The Simpsons are still on a roll. Season 33 episode 10 “A Made Maggie” is a Christmas football in the groin: it works on so many levels. In short, Fat Tony gets himself an invitation to be godfather to Margaret Simpson, also known as little Maggie. If that sounds like a mob moniker for a street gang, it’s mere hearsay. The Simpsons live on Evergreen Terrace.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
digitalspy.com

Power Book II: Ghost brings Ghost back with a twist

Power Book II: Ghost spoilers follow. Power Book II: Ghost saw the return of one of Power's characters in a new murder storyline during its latest episode (December 19). After killing his father Ghost (Omari Hardwick), protagonist Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) is following in his footsteps to become a powerful drug dealer.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Herald

List of books Joan Didion's published books

NEW YORK -- Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion. 'œLet Me Tell You What I Mean,' 2021, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œSouth and West: From a Notebook,' 2017, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œBlue Nights,' 2011, Alfred A. Knopf....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Joan Didion death: Reece Witherspoon, Johnny Marr and Roxane Gay among those to pay tribute

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Hollywood actor Reece Witherspoon and author Roxane Gay are among the thousands of people paying tribute to the “genius” American author and essayist Joan Didion, following her death aged 87.Didion, known for her provocative social commentary, was described as an “inspiration” who “changed the art of writing”.She died from complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to her publisher Penguin Random House which announced her death on Thursday.In a statement issued to The Independent, Didion’s agency called her “one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers”.“Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy