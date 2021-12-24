Dickinson - Season 3 (Episodes 6-10) - Roundtable Review: A Poet’s End

Two years ago, when Dickinson launched on Apple TV+ as the newly-minted streamer’s flagship comedy, I spared no ink panning it, calling it “a clashing din of dissonant elements, a show that belittles the real Emily Dickinson by forcing the fictional Dickinson to drag herself screaming across the floor upon getting her period.” A year later, I returned to this here website to reflect on how the show matured in its second season. And now, as the show comes to a close with its third and final run of episodes, I’m reflecting on the journey it took me on. I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how Dickinson has changed, but here at the end of its run, I’m realizing it's me who's different.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO