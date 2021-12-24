ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accounting Professor Teaches Students More Than Just Numbers

Cover picture for the articleCollege can be a very unusual time for many students. It’s often the first time to live away from family. It can be their first time living with a roommate, whom they likely didn’t know before move-in day. It’s also generally the first time students have the opportunity to leave the...

news4sanantonio.com

University professor fired after mixing up names of two Black students

NEW YORK CITY (TND) — The termination of a Fordham University professor reportedly stemmed from his repeated confusion over the names of two students who allegedly said they felt he was mixing up their names because they were Black. Former English department adjunct professor Dr. Christopher Trogan was terminated...
COLLEGES
Mic

Imagine starting college during a pandemic

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the term “normal” is all but meaningless — and that’s perhaps no more true than it is for students making the transition from high school to college. While the regulations and pandemic protocols — like remote classes, vaccine mandates, masking on campus, and dorm visitor policies — vary widely among schools, it’s safe to say the college experience as we Millennials recall it is no longer, at least for the foreseeable future.
COLLEGES
Star-Herald

University of Wyoming reclamation resource scientist receives lifetime teaching honor

LARAMIE — A professor whose teaching and research focus on reclamation issues has been noted as having state and international significance has received a lifetime teaching honor from the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming. Pete Stahl received the Andrew Vanvig Lifetime Distinguished Faculty...
COLLEGES
psychologytoday.com

How Important Is a College’s Name?

Universities often acquire their brand name heavily on factors having little to do with the student experience. More important considerations may be selectivity, location, politics, and cost. Due to Omicron accelerating, families should also consider the potential impact of remote classes and limited extracurricular opportunities. Some parents of college-bound teens...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Fordham University 'fires a white English professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class': Prof sent email after the incident about his 'innocent mistake' and blamed a 'confused brain'

Fordham University reportedly fired a white professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class and then sent an email to the students rambling about his 'innocent mistake.'. Christopher Trogan, 46, was fired from the university on October 25, The Fordham Observer recently reported. The former English...
COLLEGES
New Pittsburgh Courier

University investigates reports of KKK recruiting students on campus

The University of Utah is investigating several reports of on-campus racist incidents, including Ku Klux Klan sightings and on-campus hate crimes. In early October, a group of white men dressed up in hooded robes and walked into a dorm, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. In a separate incident, a Black student reported having feces smeared across their dorm door in the same building.
COLLEGES
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WDSU

University of Mississippi suspends 2nd frat over hazing

A second fraternity at the University of Mississippi has been suspended until 2025 after violating the university’s policy against hazing. The chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity was notified that it is suspended until Jan. 1, 2025. That's according to the assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students.
COLLEGES
Essence

Patricia Kingori Becomes the Youngest Black Woman with Tenure at Oxford University

The Kenya-born sociologist made history at the hallowed institution. Patricia Kingori, a sociologist who has been with Oxford University for eight years, made history as the youngest Black woman to receive tenure at the university. Appointed at the Wellcome Centre for Ethics and Humanities, the Kenya-born professor was offered the...
SOCIETY
Poets and Quants

Harvard Joins Stanford, Others In Moving January Classes Online

Harvard University is the latest elite school to announce that it will move all classes online in the first weeks of January, in response to a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. The move also affects Harvard Business School. The university announced Saturday (December 18) that it will shift to remote...
COLLEGES
districtadministration.com

Designing a safe school requires more than just built solutions

The feeling of being safe, secure, and seen are psychologically foundational to providing a learning environment where students can thrive. For students to learn, process and retain the knowledge and skills they are taught in school, a level of comfort must be established in a learner’s mind before attention and focus can be given to their best efforts.
DESIGN
Villages Daily Sun

Instructor takes students back in time to learn history

To understand a period in American history, John Ciotti believes in recreating the era in question. Ciotti, does just that during his historical lectures with the Enrichment Academy. The instructor presented “Florida During the Civil War” earing the uniform of a Civil War-era soldier on Monday at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.
EDUCATION
FOX59

Indiana State Board of Education approves new license programs to address critical teacher shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — To address the nationwide teacher shortage in Indiana, only worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue University in Fort Wayne will be implementing five new teaching licensure programs. The Indiana State Board of Education had approved the programs on Wednesday. Of the five programs, three of them are Transition to Teaching programs: […]
INDIANA STATE

