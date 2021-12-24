ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Just 1.3 million Bitcoin left circulating on crypto exchanges

By Cointelegraph Team
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn glad tidings for an orange Christmas, Bitcoin (BTC) supply is drying up to lows not seen for years. In a recent tweet by CryptoRank, just 6.3% of the total Bitcoin supply, or 1.3 million BTC, is held on cryptocurrency exchanges. The decreasing supply is nothing new, trending down...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Crypto Coins for Staking

Staking has become a hugely popular feature offered by a variety of different crypto platforms. Given the benefits, it's really no surprise. Earning rewards while making blockchains more secure can be a win-win for both the user and the platform. But you cannot stake every coin, and some offer better staking rewards than others.
MARKETS
houstonianonline.com

Analyst says two altcoins besides Ethereum will generate huge returns in 2022

Cryptocurrency trader Lark Davis charges Ethereum (ETH) And two cryptocurrencies are among the best investment options for 2022. Davis Says There are 475,000 YouTube subscribers where Ethereum and two altcoins will generate “good returns for investors” next year. In the case of Ethereum, a crypto trader and analyst...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies That'll Run Circles Around Shiba Inu in 2022

A multitude of factors have allowed the Shiba Inu coin to deliver life-altering returns. However, history suggests a huge reversion will hit SHIB in 2022. This crypto trio is well positioned to handily outperform Shiba Inu in the new year. If you think stock market returns have been impressive this...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Cold Storage#Moving Average#Btc#Cryptorank#American#Binance Ceo
CNET

Best bitcoin and crypto wallets for January 2022

Prices go up and down, but bitcoin is here to stay. Sooner or later, you're going to need a place to store yours as cryptocurrency continues its march toward the mainstream and becomes more entwined with the global economy. So if you're looking to invest in bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, you should consider a crypto wallet.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NEWSBTC

BTC Supply Drying Up, 6.3% Of Total Bitcoin Supply Left On Exchanges

Bitcoin’s circulating supply has fallen near the end of 2021, with December representing the lowest month on average in years for Btc supply. The amount of Bitcoin in circulation has been falling since the halving in 2020, according to a new study from CryptoRank, with access to acquire Bitcoin on exchanges also declining. However, by the second half of 2020 (around October), the supply of Bitcoin on exchanges stood for 9.5% of the overall quantity. This percentage had declined to 7.3% of all Bitcoin on wallet exchanges in July 2021, and only 6.% percent of Bitcoin supply was accounted for on exchange wallets in December. Since the halving, Bitcoin’s falling supply in circulation has been on a downward trajectory, with 1.3 million Bitcoin in circulation.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coin Bureau Buys Two Ethereum Challengers, Unveils 2022 Crypto Strategy and Updated Portfolio

The host of the popular crypto outlet Coin Bureau is detailing his 2022 crypto strategy and says he bought during the market-wide dip this month. In a new video to his 1.78 million YouTube subscribers, pseudonymous trader Guy says that he went in on Ethereum (ETH) competitors Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM), king crypto Bitcoin (BTC), altcoin Cosmos Network (ATOM), and ETH itself during the latest crypto market pullback.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
investing.com

Bitcoin hash rate nears record 200EH/s as 100K BTC turns 'illiquid' every month

Data from monitoring resource MiningPoolStats shows that, as of Dec. 20, the Bitcoin network hash rate is practically at its highest ever. Bitcoin hash rate nears record 200EH/s as 100K BTC turns 'illiquid' every month. Is crypto a boys’ club? The future of finance is not gendered By Cointelegraph -...
MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum, Bitcoin and Matic End 2021 on List of Most Profitable Assets on Crypto Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Moves $97,296,884 From Crypto Giant Coinbase in Massive Asset Transfer

A massive whale is turning heads after relocating nearly a hundred million dollars worth of Bitcoin in a single transaction. Whale-tracking bot Whale Alert initially detected the huge BTC transfer and reported the details to its 1.9 million Twitter followers. The whale involved transferred the 2,001 BTC, worth $97.29 million...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price prediction 2022: Crypto experts make BTC forecasts for year ahead

Bitcoin has bounced between all-time price highs and record-breaking drops in 2021, in what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the cryptocurrency’s history.The ups and downs have been driven by nationwide crackdowns, nation-state adoption, condemnation from high-profile investors like Peter Schiff, and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketPlatforms like PayPal have opened up crypto to hundreds of millions of retail investors, while the launch of the first ever bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange drew in a new legion of professional traders.So what does 2022 hold? Could...
BUSINESS
u.today

$1.3 Billion in Bitcoin Shifted as Flagship Crypto Goes Above $51,000

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: Christmas rally for crypto market as BTC price breaks above $50k

The price of bitcoin surged past $5100 on Friday, amid a Christmas rally for the crypto market.The cryptocurrency had been trading within the $45,000-$50,000 price band since the start of December, after crashing from an all-time high of around $69,000 in November.The overall crypto market mirrored bitcoin’s stagnation, with several other leading cryptocurrencies all shifting by less than 1 per cent over the last 24 hours.The inertia saw Ethereum (ETH) remain above $4,000, while the overall crypto market fell by less than $10 billion. Some of the biggest gains were seen by Polygon (MATIC), which came within $0.03 of its...
STOCKS
TheConversationAU

Would Keynes have bought Bitcoin?

John Maynard Keynes (1883-1946) was the greatest economist of the twentieth century. Less well known is that he had a parallel career as a successful investor: fairly successful early in his career, and spectacularly successful later on when he changed his strategy. After the first world war, his income depended more on his investments than his academic work. In addition to his personal investments, he managed the investments of King’s College, Cambridge, of which he was a member. Under his stewardship the value of the King’s College fund increased twelve-fold over a period in which broader markets failed to even double. It...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy