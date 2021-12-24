Three arrested in Jobari Gooden murder probe

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A North Carolina woman is under arrest in the 2014 murder of her landlord in Carroll County, the Maryland State Police said Thursday. Charity Sophia Goodwin, 38, was arrested Monday in the wake of her indictment earlier this month on murder charges and related offenses in the shooting death of 50-year-old Prakash Rampatsingh. Rampatsingh’s body was discovered on a dirt road in Hampstead the morning of June 27, 2014, police said. His pickup truck was later found abandoned in Prince George’s County. Detectives suspect Goodwin, Rampatsingh’s tenant at the time, abducted and killed her landlord during a confrontation at a rental property in Baltimore three days before his body was found. Goodwin is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, armed robbery and motor vehicle theft, among other offenses, police said. The 38-year-old remains in custody in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina, while awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO