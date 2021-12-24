ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three arrested in Jobari Gooden murder probe

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr Gooden was attacked outside a barber’s shop in Peckham Rye, south-east London, at around 3.15pm on December 17. Three people have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street in broad daylight. Jobari...

www.shropshirestar.com

My Magic GR

Kay Flock Arrested for Murder

Kay Flock's attorney, Scott Leemon, has released a statement to XXL about the rapper's current charges. "We have begun our own investigation into these allegations," the statement reads. "More importantly, considering the DA's significant disclosure this morning that the NYPD received a tip saying someone else is the shooter, we demanded the DA's office provide prompt disclosure of the videos referenced in the complaint and more information on the tip."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Man jailed over 'single punch' Colchester car park fight death

A man who killed another man with a single punch during a car park fight has been jailed for 13 years. Brodie Groome, 27, of Brightlingsea, Essex, attacked Steven Warburton during a night out in Colchester in August 2020, leaving him unconscious. The 46-year-old died of his injuries three weeks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Met PC sacked for racial slur uncovered during murder photos probe

A Met Police officer has been sacked for using a racial slur after an investigation into the sharing of photos of two murdered sisters. PC Harry Chandler used a derogatory word for people of Pakistani origin in a post to a colleague, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Four deny murder plot linked to Sasha Johnson shooting

Four men have denied a murder plot which allegedly led to the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson.Ms Johnson, a mother-of-two, was shot in the head at a house party in Peckham south London early on Sunday May 23.The 27-year-old was left in a “critical” condition after the incident at the silent disco in the garden of a house on Consort Road.Prince Dixon, 25, of Gravesend Kent, Troy Reid, 20 of Southwark Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Lewisham, and Devonte Brown, 19, of Southwark, are charged with conspiracy to murder.The charge says they conspired together...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
KSBW.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — A Monterey woman was arrested for attempted murder early Thursday morning. Saramia Jordan, 20, of Monterey, was arrested for the stabbing after officers were called to English Avenue, near Encina Avenue, around 1:20 a.m. Police arrived and found a person with a stab wound. They said...
MONTEREY, CA
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest

Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man on Sunday. Police say they’ve charged 30-year-old Corey Henderson of Montgomery with murder. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility after his arrest on Monday. He is charged with killing 29-year-old Cornelius...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Baltimore

Woman Arrested In 2014 Murder Of Landlord In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A North Carolina woman is under arrest in the 2014 murder of her landlord in Carroll County, the Maryland State Police said Thursday. Charity Sophia Goodwin, 38, was arrested Monday in the wake of her indictment earlier this month on murder charges and related offenses in the shooting death of 50-year-old Prakash Rampatsingh. Rampatsingh’s body was discovered on a dirt road in Hampstead the morning of June 27, 2014, police said. His pickup truck was later found abandoned in Prince George’s County. Detectives suspect Goodwin, Rampatsingh’s tenant at the time, abducted and killed her landlord during a confrontation at a rental property in Baltimore three days before his body was found. Goodwin is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, armed robbery and motor vehicle theft, among other offenses, police said. The 38-year-old remains in custody in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina, while awaiting extradition back to Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Sabina Nessa murder accused accepts responsibility for killing

A garage worker has accepted responsibility for the killing of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa. Koci Selamaj 36, travelled to London from his home in Eastbourne on the south coast to carry out what the prosecution alleges was a “pre-meditated and predatory” attack. It is claimed he struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Three charged in murder probe after man stabbed outside barber’s

Jobari Gooden was killed in Peckham Rye, south-east London, on December 17. A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street. Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside House of Ramish2 in Peckham Rye, south-east London, at around 3.15pm on...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Nottingham street shooting drug gang members jailed

Two members of a gang involved in a turf dispute that led to "tit-for-tat" shootings have been jailed. Alexsandro Woolery and Kiefer Smith, both 28, helped to sell cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. The group's leader Akeem Chand, who shot a rival in the neck, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lusk Herald

Fourth man arrested in 2019 murders

RIVERTON — A 19-year-old St. Stephen’s man has been charged as the primary actor in the 2019 shooting deaths of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez in Riverton. The pair were found dead by small-caliber gunshot on Jan. 4, 2019, in a Riverton apartment on the 1100 block of North Federal Boulevard.
RIVERTON, WY
bethesdamagazine.com

Three teens charged with murdering man

Three teens have been charged with murdering a man whose body was found in Bethesda on Monday, according to Montgomery County police. Two boys, ages 16 and 17, and an 18-year-old man have been charged in connection with the man’s death, police said in a post on Twitter and a press release on Tuesday.
BETHESDA, MD

