Winter Storm Watch issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-25 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys...

alerts.weather.gov

kqennewsradio.com

STORM WARNINGS FOR REGION, HEAVY SNOW ABOVE 500 FEET

Storm warnings remain in effect for most of southern Oregon through early Monday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow is expected above 500 feet with additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, and locally higher amounts to 18 inches above 2,500 feet. 3 to 6 inches is possible below 500 feet. This is for central Douglas County, Josephine County and eastern Curry County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
NBC Bay Area

Winter Storm Shuts Down I-80 in Sierra, More Snow on Way

A 70-mile (112-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 80 in the Sierra was closed Saturday when a powerful storm that dropped nearly 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow on some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe overnight got its second wind. A winter storm remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lake...
COLFAX, CA
KTVZ

Winter storm warning continues

On this holiday weekend, we still are seeing the effects of the major winter storm impacting most of Oregon and Washington and it's nowhere near done yet. While snow totals were moderate in town on Saturday, we have an increased chance for precipitation in cities, and Redmond is expected to get about 1 to 2 inches.
BEND, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Central Mountains and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on all mountain routes, particularly this morning.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:45:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:45:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 14:43:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches are expected. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...9 AM today to 6 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 14:43:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches are expected. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...9 AM today to 6 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 08:59:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle Dangerously cold temperatures will impact Eastern Washington and North Idaho Sunday night through at least Thursday with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chills of minus ten degrees or colder will be possible in some of our wind prone areas. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through Monday. Local showers could be heavy at times rapidly changing travel conditions. The next threat for widespread snow will arrive late in the week around Thursday night and Friday.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Utah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches along I-15 from Black Ridge south to near New Harmony, with 1 to 3 inches elsewhere. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected along I- 15 south of Cedar City. Strong crosswinds can be expected along east-west facing routes. Gusty south winds may also result in considerable blowing and drifting of new snow.
cbslocal.com

First Alert Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow To Create Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Holiday travelers will potentially have a tough time getting through the mountains of Colorado on Sunday as a new winter storm arrives from California. In addition to heavy snow this storm will bring a lot of wind to the state. The combination of wind and snow may create white-out conditions at times, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 14:43:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total ice accumulations between one tenth and one quarter inch is expected. * WHERE...Upper Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...Until noon Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 14:43:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 16 inches are expected. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...9 AM today to 9 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 04:23:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on very difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches are expected. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph along the Dalton Highway will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow, with low visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 04:23:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on very difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow beginning this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information, have alternative travel plans, or delay travel if possible. If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Upper Hood River Valley ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING .A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada tonight which, when combined with widespread showery precipitation streaming off the Pacific Ocean, will bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast. Isolated snow showers have already started at elevations above 1000 ft, but snow levels will lower overnight. Snow will start in the northern portions of the forecast area late tonight into Sunday morning, and move southward through the day Sunday. Snow will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity on Monday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Upper Hood River Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads, and reduced visibility. Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...May see reduced visibility due to snowfall and increased winds in more wind prone areas briefly Sunday afternoon.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT ABOVE 8500 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 8500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible, with locally higher amounts. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and Northwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ventura by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 22:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 01:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by moderate to heavy rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy rainfall will likely cause pockets of roadway flooding across Ventura county tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 936 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rain across much of Ventura county. Rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.50 inches per hour will be common, with locally higher rates possible. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Newbury Park, Point Mugu State Park, La Conchita, Rincon Point, Oak Park as well as highways 23, 101, and 118. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
