Winter Storm Watch issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information, have alternative travel plans, or delay travel if possible. If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Upper Hood River Valley ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING .A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada tonight which, when combined with widespread showery precipitation streaming off the Pacific Ocean, will bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast. Isolated snow showers have already started at elevations above 1000 ft, but snow levels will lower overnight. Snow will start in the northern portions of the forecast area late tonight into Sunday morning, and move southward through the day Sunday. Snow will gradually decrease in coverage and intensity on Monday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Upper Hood River Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads, and reduced visibility. Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...May see reduced visibility due to snowfall and increased winds in more wind prone areas briefly Sunday afternoon.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO