ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-24 15:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 08:59:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle Dangerously cold temperatures will impact Eastern Washington and North Idaho Sunday night through at least Thursday with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chills of minus ten degrees or colder will be possible in some of our wind prone areas. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through Monday. Local showers could be heavy at times rapidly changing travel conditions. The next threat for widespread snow will arrive late in the week around Thursday night and Friday.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
KTVZ

Winter storm warning continues

On this holiday weekend, we still are seeing the effects of the major winter storm impacting most of Oregon and Washington and it's nowhere near done yet. While snow totals were moderate in town on Saturday, we have an increased chance for precipitation in cities, and Redmond is expected to get about 1 to 2 inches.
BEND, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Central Mountains and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on all mountain routes, particularly this morning.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:45:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Freezing Rain#Blowing Snow#Akst#Yukon Delta
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Delta, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Alger, Luce, Delta, Southern Schoolcraft and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning, and could possibly impact the evening commute on Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle could mix in with the snow at times on Monday adding to the hazardous driving conditions.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Utah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches along I-15 from Black Ridge south to near New Harmony, with 1 to 3 inches elsewhere. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected along I- 15 south of Cedar City. Strong crosswinds can be expected along east-west facing routes. Gusty south winds may also result in considerable blowing and drifting of new snow.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 08:59:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle Dangerously cold temperatures will impact Eastern Washington and North Idaho Sunday night through at least Thursday with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chills of minus ten degrees or colder will be possible in some of our wind prone areas. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through Monday. Local showers could be heavy at times rapidly changing travel conditions. The next threat for widespread snow will arrive late in the week around Thursday night and Friday.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ventura by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 22:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 01:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by moderate to heavy rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy rainfall will likely cause pockets of roadway flooding across Ventura county tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 936 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rain across much of Ventura county. Rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.50 inches per hour will be common, with locally higher rates possible. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Newbury Park, Point Mugu State Park, La Conchita, Rincon Point, Oak Park as well as highways 23, 101, and 118. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 22:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-26 02:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Southern Oneida A FEW POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE ARE POSSIBLE THE REST OF TONIGHT Temperatures across the area are slowly falling to freezing and will be below freezing late tonight. Steady rain is moving out now but patchy drizzle will change to freezing drizzle tonight. Ice accumulations will be very light but existing water on roads from earlier could freeze especially on untreated roads. Slow down and be cautious for patchy freezing drizzle and black ice especially on bridges tonight.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 06:54:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected. * WHERE...High elevations, upper slopes, exposed peaks and ridges, and east slopes of the Black Range. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west/southwesterly winds could blow around unsecured objects and holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down. Possible damage to light structures.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Glacier WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Glacier County. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 AM Sunday to 5 PM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
TownLift

NWS: Winter Storm Warning

PARK CITY, Utah — National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Wasatch Mountains. It remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. tonight. 8 – 16 inches of heavy […]
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy