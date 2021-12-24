Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 22:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 01:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by moderate to heavy rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy rainfall will likely cause pockets of roadway flooding across Ventura county tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 936 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rain across much of Ventura county. Rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.50 inches per hour will be common, with locally higher rates possible. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Newbury Park, Point Mugu State Park, La Conchita, Rincon Point, Oak Park as well as highways 23, 101, and 118. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
