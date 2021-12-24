ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-25 04:43:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Central Mountains and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on all mountain routes, particularly this morning.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 08:59:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle Dangerously cold temperatures will impact Eastern Washington and North Idaho Sunday night through at least Thursday with the arrival of an Arctic air mass. High temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens. Overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chills of minus ten degrees or colder will be possible in some of our wind prone areas. With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from extreme cold. Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland Northwest through Monday. Local showers could be heavy at times rapidly changing travel conditions. The next threat for widespread snow will arrive late in the week around Thursday night and Friday.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:45:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Utah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches along I-15 from Black Ridge south to near New Harmony, with 1 to 3 inches elsewhere. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected along I- 15 south of Cedar City. Strong crosswinds can be expected along east-west facing routes. Gusty south winds may also result in considerable blowing and drifting of new snow.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ventura by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 22:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 01:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by moderate to heavy rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy rainfall will likely cause pockets of roadway flooding across Ventura county tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 936 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rain across much of Ventura county. Rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.50 inches per hour will be common, with locally higher rates possible. - Some locations that could experience flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Newbury Park, Point Mugu State Park, La Conchita, Rincon Point, Oak Park as well as highways 23, 101, and 118. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 22:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-26 02:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Southern Oneida A FEW POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE ARE POSSIBLE THE REST OF TONIGHT Temperatures across the area are slowly falling to freezing and will be below freezing late tonight. Steady rain is moving out now but patchy drizzle will change to freezing drizzle tonight. Ice accumulations will be very light but existing water on roads from earlier could freeze especially on untreated roads. Slow down and be cautious for patchy freezing drizzle and black ice especially on bridges tonight.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 09:52:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-25 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to 0.1 inches possible. * WHERE...Lower Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect freezing rain and snow to switch over to all rain from west to east as temperatures continue to warm to above freezing by late this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with 3 to 5 inches for Lookout Pass. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 03:45:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and freezing rain occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches, and ice accumulations of around one quarter are expected. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 14:43:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring, with freezing rain expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, and ice accumulations between one quarter to one half inch are expected. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 04:55:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Susitna Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and Freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches north of Talkeetna, with locally higher amounts of up to 10 inches near Cantwell. Ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch from Talkeetna south. * WHERE...Susitna Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be hazardous. Ice accumulation may cause downed power lines and falling tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will transition to freezing rain by midday from Talkeetna southward. The heaviest precipitation is expected this afternoon, at which time, significant ice accumulation is possible. Precipitation will remain mostly snow north of Talkeetna, though freezing rain or sleet could briefly mix in during the day. Precipitation will lighten up during the evening hours and begin to transition back to snow.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 04:26:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Okanogan Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 10 to 20 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph producing blowing and drifting snow and briefly reduced visibility. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Brewster, Omak, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Oroville, and Okanogan. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until Noon PST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:01:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Arizona, including the following county, Gila. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Unbridged roads constructed through Tonto Creek will remain unpassable * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 156 AM MST, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley by NWS

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 08:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-25 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total ice accumulations between one tenth and one quarter inch is expected. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 14:43:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-26 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total ice accumulations between one tenth and one quarter inch is expected. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT

