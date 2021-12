The number of people diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has climbed sharply in the last two decades. In 2000, about 1 in 150 children were diagnosed with autism. Now, one in every 44 kids has been identified as autistic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rates of autism are increasing so quickly not because the condition itself is becoming more common, but because more people are becoming aware of autism, and screening is becoming a more regular part of childhood check-ups.

