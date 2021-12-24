ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Arnold Schwarzenegger Pays to Build Homes for 25 Homeless Veterans

By Matthew Memrick
Christmas came early for several homeless veterans in Los Angeles thanks to actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who paid for 25 homes.

The 74-year-old posted photos of a recent Thursday visit where the former governor met with the veterans. The Daily Mail reported on the event.

Schwarzenegger wore a cozy leather jacket with an American flag patch and talked with the veterans on a rainy day.

‘Today, I celebrated Christmas early,” the man said. “The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA.”

Schwarzenegger And Son Part Of Thursday Visit

The former governor came to the West Los Angeles event with his son, Patrick.

According to FOX LA, the actor donated $250,000 for the homes. These homes have heating, air conditioning, and electricity.

One veteran, Bruce Henry Cooper, personally thanked Schwarzenegger.

“It’s been a life-saver for me,” the veteran told FOX LA. “He has not forgotten us. Not forgotten anybody.”

Additionally, Patrick Schwarzenegger handed out his new nutrition bar MOSH at a barbeque event to celebrate the veterans.

“We owe everything to our veterans, they’ve sacrificed their lives, their family hoods for us and our freedom,” Patrick Schwarzenegger told FOX LA. “It’s the holidays, anything we can do to make other people’s week a little better and happier. It’s all good.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Thanks To Veteran Groups

The former Terminator star said he had a “fantastic” time visiting the veterans while welcoming “them into their new homes.”

Additionally, Arnold Schwarzenegger thanked Village for Vets for making arrangements and Secretary of Veteran Affairs Denis McDonough and AMVETS. He added that when everyone works “together, we can solve any problem.”

The former governor, who served California from 2003 to 2011, is an Austria veteran. Although he did a year when he turned 18, it turned out disastrously. He briefly ended up in military prison after going AWOL to compete in a bodybuilding competition. However, the future star won the German contest.

Schwarzenegger A Long Time Veteran Advocate

Over the years, Schwarzenegger has worked with several veterans groups.

In November, he and his son, Christopher, gave free pizza meals to veterans on Veterans Row. That area in Los Angeles was host to numerous homeless veterans. According to Celebrity Kind, many of those veterans have moved to a Veterans Affairs Campus.

In an Instagram post at the time, Schwarzenegger urged his 22.1 million followers to “thank the veterans you know, not just today, but every day.”

Schwarzenegger continues to emphatically advocate for veterans.

He added in the Instagram post that America “is the greatest country in the world, and it wouldn’t be the land of opportunity for immigrants like me without our amazing veterans.”

According to a November LA Times story, an estimated 3,900 veterans lived unhoused in Los Angeles. At the time, that number reportedly was unchanged since 2015 despite promises from officials to help.

I am being censored
1d ago

this is great, and this is how we should be. we should all do what we can to help others, but we have to put those who fought for us in front of those who broke the laws of our country.

