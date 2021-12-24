ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Protecting Farmers, the Real Heroes of the Food System

By Christina Marantelou
foodlogistics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe farmer is one of the most useful people since the beginning of civilization. We all depend upon agriculture to meet food requirements. That’s because the farmer grows crops, carries agricultural activities and accounts for around 1% of the workforce in Great Britain. Yet, in the last 10...

www.foodlogistics.com

Comments / 2

carolinajournal.com

Protecting your right to grow your own food

Do you know where your food comes from? Aside from saying Harris Teeter, Food Lion, or Wegman’s, it is an important question to many North Carolinians. In a recent Civitas poll by the John Locke Foundation, 36% of 600 people surveyed said they “very often” check labels to see which country or state produces the food or beverage they purchase. Nearly 85% of respondents said it is important to know that their food comes from the United States rather than another country, and 78.5% say it is important to know their food comes from North Carolina versus another state.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Eco-friendly farmer hails wrapping fields in cover crop ‘blankets’ over winter

An eco-friendly Irish farmer who was recognised with a new sustainability award says he is reaping the environmental benefits of wrapping his fields in colourful “blankets” every winter.Eugene Ryan, 49, from Portlaoise is the third generation of his family to make barley used to brew Guinness He is one of a group of tillage farmers in Ireland who have adopted the use of cover crops in fields that would have previously laid bare during the winter months after the cash crops have been harvested for the year.The practice has been credited with reducing the farmers’ carbon footprint while improving...
AGRICULTURE
modernfarmer.com

This Year in Food and Farming

For a short while, 2021 seemed like it might bring about all kinds of fresh, new developments. A new president was sworn in; vaccines had just begun rolling out; maybe things would begin to improve. They did, in some ways. In others, they deteriorated and 2021 continued COVID-19’s streak of domination. But plenty of other things happened too, especially in food, farming and agriculture. Here are five of the biggest milestones of the year.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Food System#Health And Safety#Food Safety#Food Security#Protecting Farmers
The Guardian

‘An act of rebellion’: the young farmers revolutionizing Puerto Rico’s agriculture

Puerto Rico was once a thriving agricultural hub thanks to its tropical climate, rich biodiversity, and sustainable farming traditions. Today, less than 2% of the workforce is employed in agriculture and tens of thousands of acres of arable land sit idle. Meanwhile 85% of the food eaten in Puerto Rico is imported, grocery prices are among the highest in the US and last year two in five people experienced food insecurity. “Unemployment is brutal, prices are brutal, migration from the island is brutal,” said Denise Santos, who runs Puerto Rico’s food bank.
AGRICULTURE
ecowatch.com

Getting to the Root of Our Outdated Food System

While producing enough food to eat is as basic as human civilization itself, there are times, historically, when following traditional methods falls short. During such crises, survival can depend upon migration or innovation. We are now challenged by the upper limits of our planet to produce enough food sustainably and responsibly to meet growing demand in the face of a more existential threat – the climate crisis.
AGRICULTURE
marketplace.org

New lender aims to boost access to credit for Native farmers, ranchers

For decades, Indigenous farmers and ranchers argued that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s loan programs discriminated against them. ​In 1999, they filed a class-action lawsuit, and after nearly 20 years of legal wrangling, they reached a settlement that established the Native American Agriculture Fund. Now, that group is setting...
AGRICULTURE
TheSpoon

SIMPLi Is Building a Regenerative Agriculture Network Using Soil Testing

The Spoon recently covered single-origin ingredients company SIMPLi’s mission to increase transparency in the food supply chain. The Baltimore-based company is implementing sensory technology and tracking data from farm to cargo ship to retail store. SIMPLi is also working to bring its international network of grain, legume, spice, and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

2021: A game-changer for farmers and ranchers

What a difference a year makes. The story of 2021 is certainly a lot different than a year ago. In 2020, our website traffic skyrocketed through the coronavirus pandemic. This year, traffic to Agriculture.com is holding strong and now averages 700,000 unique visitors each month. Every day, our staff’s mission...
AGRICULTURE
wuga.org

Gov. Kemp on New Initiative Benefiting Food Banks and Farmers

Governor Brian Kemp announced a new initiative aimed at assisting farmers and food banks. Kemp is proposing a plan to use state funding to supplement federal funding to food banks from the Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Food Assistance Program, which was implanted in 1998. “It is one of my...
AGRICULTURE
EurekAlert

New models needed for food system transformation

The Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture. According to the paper titled Enacting theories of change for food systems transformation under climate change, published in Global Food Security, food systems are responsible for a third of global greenhouse gas emissions from human activity, and agricultural yields are at risk due to climate change impacts. And yet, there is not a clear picture of the different elements of the agricultural research and food production ecosystem.
AGRICULTURE
manninglive.com

Funds Available to Help SC Farmers Improve Food Safety

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) is proud to announce the On-Farm Improvement Cost Share Program. Through USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant funding administered by SCDA, farmers who are covered by the Produce Safety Rule can receive reimbursements up to $2,000 per year per farm for on-farm food safety improvements.
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

E-learning for systems thinking in food, land and water

A series of e-learning modules from Agro Landscapes aims to promote the systems thinking needed to transform how our agriculture and food systems interact with the environment and contribute to human wellbeing. Climate change has highlighted the urgent need to transform the way we manage our land and water resources...
AGRICULTURE
kosu.org

Small farms are producing less and facing money problems

A new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the percentage of farms that are small and family-owned remains steady, but they produce less and experience growing financial peril. The USDA Economic Research Service last week released its latest America's Diverse Family Farms report that provides the latest statistics...
AGRICULTURE
globallandscapesforum.org

Developing an Investment Case for Inclusive Food System Transformation

Smallholder communities, cooperatives and small enterprises produce up to 60% of the world’s food. They also meet their demands for fuelwood, fodder and other tree and forest products, and trade surpluses locally and beyond. However, smallholders are rarely consulted when designing value chain or conservation-driven investment initiatives, and such investments tend to benefit only those who directly contribute to the company or donor goals. And though the local economy is stimulated, limited attention is given to ‘the bigger picture, including the need to move towards social equity and sustainable landscape management. Farmers also have limited access to finance for improving and diversifying their production, and which would discourage the need to move to frontier areas.
AGRICULTURE
The Courier

Rural, urban farmers find common ground in passion for food

Increasing access to fresh, locally sourced food and connecting families with how it’s grown are priorities for Chicago-based companies Sugar Beet Food Co-op and Herban Produce. During a recent farm-to-fork tour, 25 farmers from rural Illinois learned about the unique challenges both businesses face in the city. The Taste...
