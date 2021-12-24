Protecting Farmers, the Real Heroes of the Food System

Smallholder communities, cooperatives and small enterprises produce up to 60% of the world’s food. They also meet their demands for fuelwood, fodder and other tree and forest products, and trade surpluses locally and beyond. However, smallholders are rarely consulted when designing value chain or conservation-driven investment initiatives, and such investments tend to benefit only those who directly contribute to the company or donor goals. And though the local economy is stimulated, limited attention is given to ‘the bigger picture, including the need to move towards social equity and sustainable landscape management. Farmers also have limited access to finance for improving and diversifying their production, and which would discourage the need to move to frontier areas.
