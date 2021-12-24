Protecting Farmers, the Real Heroes of the Food System

Do you know where your food comes from? Aside from saying Harris Teeter, Food Lion, or Wegman’s, it is an important question to many North Carolinians. In a recent Civitas poll by the John Locke Foundation, 36% of 600 people surveyed said they “very often” check labels to see which country or state produces the food or beverage they purchase. Nearly 85% of respondents said it is important to know that their food comes from the United States rather than another country, and 78.5% say it is important to know their food comes from North Carolina versus another state.

