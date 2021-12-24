ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Reflections of cranberries, popcorn and toilet paper tubes

By Marie Tolonen
mesabitribune.com
 2 days ago

There are a few things that stand out in my mind about the holiday season. Most of my memories aren’t anything grand, like a huge toy, or a big gesture that one would see play out in a movie this time of year. One of my earliest memories...

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Easy & Fun Superhero Cuffs Craft Made from Toilet Paper Rolls

Let’s make a superhero craft for kids today! These superhero cuffs made from recycled toilet paper rolls are the perfect easy craft that can be customized to reflect your favorite superhero details for kids of all ages. SuperHero Crafts for Kids. I’m always looking for new and creative toilet...
KIDS
Argus Observer Online

Festive popcorn trees

Spend a snowy afternoon in the kitchen with your kids. They'll love that they can decorate these popcorn trees differently and make them their own!. 1 tube of white frosting (with decorating tip) Assorted small colorful candies, such as sprinkles and miniature silver dragees. Directions:. 1. Place popcorn in large...
FOOD & DRINKS
rachaelraymag.com

Cranberry-Lime Hand Pies

This recipe originally appeared in our Holiday 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. In a small saucepan, whisk the granulated sugar, cornstarch, and sea salt. Add the cranberries and 2 tbsp. of water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and gently boil, stirring often, until the berries pop and the mixture is very thick, about 3 minutes. Transfer the cranberry filling to a medium bowl and stir in the lime zest and ginger. Let cool slightly, then cover and refrigerate until cold. (The filling can be made up to 3 days ahead.)
RECIPES
225batonrouge.com

Fresh Pineapple and Cranberry Compote

This fresh compote is a delicious winter fruit salad that looks quite festive for the holidays and is a wonderful way to break up a heavy breakfast. Cutting a fresh pineapple can seem a bit intimidating, but it’s not difficult. Use a serrated knife to cut the top and bottom off the fresh pineapple. Set the pineapple upright and—keeping as close to the flesh as you can—carefully cut away the outside peel. Cut the pineapple lengthwise straight through the core into quarters. Cut the quarters lengthwise again to trim the tough core out of the middle. Cut the quarters lengthwise once again, leaving you with eight pieces. Cut these into chunks and chill until you are ready to serve.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Holiday Season#Toilet Paper#Cranberry#Christmas#Food Drink
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

This Folktale Explains The Origin Of Popcorn Balls

Typically served seasonally from October through Christmas, popcorn balls are sticky, sweet, and a bit salty — perfect as a nostalgic autumn treat or for playing an impromptu game of catch (if you so desire). The popcorn ball is an American classic, though it's popularity is said to have peaked sometime from the early-to-mid 20th century (via David's Vintage Recipes). Although not as popular now as it was in the by-gone days of 1950s trick-or-treating, the popcorn ball is still an old-fashioned, easy-to-make snack. The recipe is just popcorn, corn syrup, sugar, salt, vanilla extract, and butter formed into a sticky sphere (via Karo).
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Cranberry Fluff Recipe

Cranberries are a curious kind of fruit. Throughout most of the year, we tend to consume them either in the form of juice or else in dried "craisin" form. For just one short season out of the year, however, fresh cranberries finally come into their own. Thanksgiving dinner, of course, would not be complete without cranberry sauce, but cranberries, much like pumpkins and their pies, manage to find their way out of their signature dish and into a variety of other side dishes and desserts. We love cranberry bread, cranberry scones, and cranberry muffins, but we'd never tried cranberry fluff before being introduced to this dish by recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge.
RECIPES
cityline.tv

Turkey wellington with cranberry stuffing

Putting an irresistible twist on your turkey tradition this holiday season with chef Raquel Fox's turkey wellington! “This is a way that we can step up our turkey game.”
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thesouthernladycooks.com

WHITE CHOCOLATE CRANBERRY BARS

These simple white chocolate cranberry bars are delicious. They couldn’t possibly be easier to make and they are very festive for the holiday season. Every time I make these little treats, they never last long. They are perfect for any Christmas party, gathering, or just a festive dessert for after dinner.
RECIPES
Mashed

Cranberry Baked Oatmeal Recipe

For many people, breakfast is the best meal of the day — a time to fuel up before moving on to daily tasks. That being said, festive breakfast ideas aren't always on the forefront of the menu when planning out your holiday spread. Mashed recipe developer and holistic dietitian Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert from Wholly Nourished is the mastermind behind this warm breakfast recipe that gives off all the cozy vibes. Oatmeal gets a makeover with this cranberry baked version, brimming with cinnamon, maple, and vanilla, and topped off with crunchy walnuts.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

5 TikTok Cleaning Tricks That Actually Work

You're probably more familiar with TikTok as a universe where coordinated dances, silly pet videos, and viral food trends reign supreme. (Psst…did you hear that @allrecipes is now on TikTok, too? Our easy one-ingredient caramel can't be missed.) The trendy social media site is also home to countless cleaning...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
homecrux.com

Ultimate Camper Teardrop Trailer Features Two Kitchens and a Cassette Toilet

It’s nice to have a camper hitched to your ride but the road fun may soon become burdensome if the choice of a camper is horrendous. I mean, let’s be honest here, how many camper trailers do you often come across that offer you a double kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom? I presumed none before Ultimate Toys announced the arrival of their towable camper dubbed ‘Ultimate Camper’ Teardrop trailer and shut my mouth forever.
CARS
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy