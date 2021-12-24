ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Noth Accuser Wants Laws Changed

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Lisa Gentile, the fifth woman to accuse actor Chris Noth...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

940wfaw.com

Chris Noth Faces A Fourth Accuser

Chris Noth is facing another accusation of sexual assault. In a virtual press conference hosted by Gloria Allred Thursday (Dec. 23rd), singer Lisa Gentile revealed that the actor “forcibly” turned on her at her apartment in “early 2002.”. The actor now faces four accusers including the two...
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair while ignoring son’s ‘troubling’ behaviour, say prosecutors

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair with another man while she and her husband continued to ignore their son’s “troubling” behaviour, according to prosecutors.Court documents filed on Thursday allege that Jennifer Crumbley was having “at least one intimate affair” in the run-up to the mass shooting at Oxford High School, with investigators finding “explicit videos” on her phone.Ms Crumbley allegedly messaged her boyfriend on the day of the massacre claiming that she kept the firearm used in the attack inside her car.Instead, prosecutors said the firearm was kept in an unlocked drawer at the family’s home, from which...
PennLive.com

Woman who texted boyfriend to kill himself pleads guilty

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston College student who prosecutors say drove her boyfriend to take his own life with thousands of text messages pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. Under terms of a plea deal, Inyoung You, 23, received a 2 1/2 year suspended jail sentence and 10...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Are more defendants testifying at trial?

Defendants spoke directly to jurors in a series of recent high-profile trials, defying conventional wisdom that the risks of taking the stand usually outweigh the benefits.Among those who chose to testify was Kim Potter convicted Thursday of manslaughter for killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop when the Minnesota police officer mistook her gun for a Taser. Another was Kyle Rittenhouse who was acquitted of murder last month for shooting three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two and wounding a third.The run of testifying defendants raises the question of whether a shift in thinking is occurring...
CBS Denver

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Case: Court Hearing Set For Next Week To Reconsider 110-Year Sentence In Deadly Crash

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A prosecutor in the case against Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is getting a day in court to ask the judge to reconsider the 110-year sentence in the deadly semi-crash. First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King filed a motion last week for the court to set a hearing to reconsider the sentence. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (credit: CBS) That hearing has been set for 11 a.m. on Dec. 27. Aguilera-Mederos crashed an out-of-control semi-truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. The crash damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular...
The Guardian

Fraudsters are using power-of-attorney rules to steal people’s homes

The system for taking control of a person’s financial affairs is “wide open” to fraud, an investigation has found. It revealed that the application process for obtaining the document known as lasting power of attorney (LPA) has no routine identity checks or effective fraud controls. Labour said it was a “national scandal” and called for an urgent inquiry.
Daily Mail

Judge orders the release of Rikers Island prisoner because city officials failed to end appalling conditions and 'fight club' at the jail

A New York City Judge ordered the release of a prisoner at Rikers Island after claiming the city violated his constitutional rights by ignoring the squalid conditions and violent 'fight club' at the jail. In her decision on Wednesday, Judge April Newbauer slammed Department of Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi and...
