How do cars end up being entombed in garages or hidden away in barns or sheds? We imagine there are a host of reasons, but we would bet one of the most common is that the car broke down or was otherwise damaged, the owner didn't have the time, cash, or passion to fix it, and it was locked away to be repaired "eventually." But, like that song from the musical Annie goes, repair is always a day away, and such is certainly the case with this 1970 Mustang fastback—or as Ford called it, a Sportsroof.

