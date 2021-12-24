Fishing Report: Christmas 2021

For many anglers across the Northeast, early November marks the final days for striped bass fishing in the surf. The icy waters and blustery winds often deter even the most dedicated anglers from their efforts to catch just one last fish, as the door to the 2021 Striped Bass migration closes. This time of year, there are windows that create conditions more suitable for fishing and it is during these times that fishermen like Long Island’s James Schlick, refuse to throw in the towel early. While they may not be stripers of the size or quantity one would hope for, they’re the fish that surfcasters in New York and New Jersey have come to expect this time of year. These December outings provide the opportunity to put a few final bends in the rod before calling it quits on the season. Check out the video above!

