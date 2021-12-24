ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Fishing Report: Christmas 2021

By Capt. Dylan Hubbard
fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - Every Friday morning, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina joins Good Day to fill viewers in on his fishing forecast as we head into the weekend. Here is his fishing report for December 24, 2021. Weather effects on fishing. We have the last quarter moon...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Fishing report: Will Newnans Lake return to form?

My attachment to Newnan’s Lake goes pretty far back. For as long as I’ve been around, locals have had an affectionate but unflattering nickname for the old 6,000-acre pond: “The Mudhole.” To me, though, the lake has always seemed like home. My dad, Bill Simpson, was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Fishing#Pelagic Fish#Finding Fish#Fishing License
ourcommunitynow.com

Happy Fishing! Here is this holiday weekend's fishing report

Big Bend fishing has been on fire as of late. This should continue through the New Years as temperatures are going to remain in the 70’s. If you’re a salt water fisherman and like to chase redfish, sea trout and sheepshead you’re in luck.
HOBBIES
Sonoma Index Tribune

Meandering Angler: More Christmas gifts for fishing enthusiasts

This is the season when anglers, with the exception of those who like fishing in miserable conditions, sit by the fire and consider where they’ll go fishing once the weather improves. This creates opportunities for gift giving. Local guides and boat captains are happy to sell you a gift...
SONOMA, CA
onthewater.com

Video of the Week: Surfcasting for December Stripers

For many anglers across the Northeast, early November marks the final days for striped bass fishing in the surf. The icy waters and blustery winds often deter even the most dedicated anglers from their efforts to catch just one last fish, as the door to the 2021 Striped Bass migration closes. This time of year, there are windows that create conditions more suitable for fishing and it is during these times that fishermen like Long Island’s James Schlick, refuse to throw in the towel early. While they may not be stripers of the size or quantity one would hope for, they’re the fish that surfcasters in New York and New Jersey have come to expect this time of year. These December outings provide the opportunity to put a few final bends in the rod before calling it quits on the season. Check out the video above!
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Sun Chronicle

MONTI: What's behind the Christmas Eve 'seven-fish' tradition

The reason some cultures serve “seven fish” on Christmas Eve dates back to the religious tradition in Italy of abstaining from eating meat on Christmas Eve. Some say the seven-fish tradition is for the seven days it took to make the Earth, others say it pays tribute to the last seven of the Ten Commandments, which relate to human interaction, and still others say it reminds us of the seven deadly sins. However, some in Italy do not have a tradition of seven fish, but rather one of 12 fish (for the 12 apostles) or a 13-fish tradition (for the twelve apostles plus one for Jesus).
LIFESTYLE
thelog.com

Fish Report: Early December Offshore Fishing Still Offering Bluefin Tuna, Yellowtail, and Swordfish!

SAN DIEGO一 Recent years have seen Southern California’s offshore fishing season last well into the month of December and this year is currently in line with that trend with the first part of December seeing offshore anglers catching bluefin tuna, yellowtail, and swordfish. The absence of powerful northern and western weather systems continues to allow the water temperature to remain at around 64.5 degrees where the bluefin has been biting at the Tanner Bank and good numbers of bluefin have been content to hold in the area with the current water conditions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Fishing Report for Week of Dec. 22: Good

Thanks to Texas Parks & Wildlife, you can find everything you need to know about fishing conditions in Canyon Lake. GOOD. Water lightly stained; 56 degrees; 0.18 feet low. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Striper fishing is good along the river channel edge with live bait. White bass are good with live bait, chartreuse jigging spoons, and silver slabs. Largemouth bass are fair with football jigs, red or green Texas-rigged plastic worms, and white-bladed spinners near rocks, timbers, and roadbeds. Smallmouth bass are good on plastic grubs and small silver spoons along bluffs, rock ledges, and rocky shorelines. Catfish are good with punch bait and live bait. Crappie are good with live minnows and jigs near the marinas, timber, and brush piles.
CANYON LAKE, TX
Oroville Mercury-Register

North state fishing report for week of Dec. 24

LAKE OROVILLE: Bass fishing remains outstanding with 50/60 mostly spotted bass in the 1.5- to 2.5-pound range taken on Bass Union jigs, 3.5-inch Dry Creek tubes, or plastics on the drop-shot. A slow presentation is necessary, and you have to slow down while still covering lots of water. The water temperature is still relatively warm at 55/56 degrees, and some water is stained, but it is not chocolate- milk. The lake has risen from 30 to 33 percent, and the launch ramp at Bidwell is up halfway and rising.
HOBBIES
fox13news.com

Lane snapper fishing opens in Gulf -- an early Christmas gift

Lane snapper finally re-opened near shore in federal waters. It’s a little early Christmas present for those fishing near shore, where lane snapper are plentiful starting around 40-50 feet and up to 100-110 feet deep, says Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina.
HOBBIES
in-fisherman.com

Ice Fishing Bass

Though we admittedly don't often target largemouth ice bass, they provide many of the most memorable catches of the winter. And with a little planning, numbers of largemouth bass can be caught through the ice. SEASONAL NOTES. While largemouth and smallmouth bass can be caught all winter, the early and...
HOBBIES
theirregular.com

Greater Rangeley area ice fishing report released

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recently released its first ice fishing reports for the season. The December and early January Fishing Report lists several small bodies of water that typically freeze first, but it is up to the angler to test for ice safety. Remember to always use extreme caution when venturing onto Maine’s waterways. Accessing lakes and ponds should be avoided unless you can be certain of ice conditions by checking ice thickness.
RANGELEY, ME
Ocala Star Banner

North-Central Florida fishing report

Tip of the week: According to castawaysontheriver.com, the current always triggers how fish feed. Currents can come from strong winter winds and tides. Fish like to swim on the down tide and the wind side of a point that has a current sweeping across it. Position yourself accordingly to catch fish in cooler weather.
HOBBIES
magnoliareporter.com

Former Christmas trees make great fish cover

Once Christmas is over, few people have a use for that evergreen tree that graced their home during the holiday season. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has a new job for those leftover trees: fish habitat. The AGFC has drop-off locations across the state to let your old Christmas...
MAGNOLIA, AR
kiwaradio.com

Weekly Northwest Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy