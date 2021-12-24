ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wattsburg, PA

Vehicle crashes into local business in Wattsburg Friday morning

By Kristen Nielsen
 2 days ago

An overnight vehicle accident left a big mess for a Wattsburg business owner overnight.

The accident was first reported around 2:40 a.m. in the 14000 block of Route 8.

First responders arrived to the scene to find a vehicle had crashed into Dave’s Detailing and Polishing, landing on its roof.

According to a witness at the scene, the driver apparently failed to navigate a curve in the road, struck a telephone pole and rolled the vehicle into the building.

The driver was able to get out of the wreckage on his own, and no injuries were reported.

State Police are investigating the accident.

