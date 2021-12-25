What are Starbucks’ hours on Christmas and rest of the holidays?

Starbucks Christmas opening hours are a must-know for those looking for a boost of energy for last-minute gift wrapping or a sweet treat to sip under the tree.

Lucky for you and your coffee cravings, Starbucks operates with very customer-friendly hours over this Christmas season.

Here’s what to know when the desire for peppermint latte comes on strong:

Christmas Eve – open

Starbucks locations around the US are open on Christmas Eve , although some may have shorter hours than usual to give workers more time with their families.

Check the details on your local shop here .

Christmas Day – varies by location

Many Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas Day – but it depends on where you live. Again, best check the details on your local shop here .

New Year’s Eve – varies by location

Starbucks locations are up and running on New Year’s Eve but hours can vary store-to-store, sometimes depending on how many customers are coming in.

New Year’s Day – varies by location

Those looking to kick off the new year with a fresh brew can find it at select Starbucks locations on 1 January 2022, but some locations may be closed.