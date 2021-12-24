Watch now: Tracking our Christmas weekend weather

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Sunday through 6 AM Monday as snow and ice are set to move in. Snow accumulations of a trace to 2" will be possible, in addition to some minor accumulations as snow briefly changes over to freezing rain/sleet. Travel conditions will worsen through the evening, especially across Minnesota where the advisory is in effect. Even through North Iowa is not in an advisory, even just a little snow or ice could will create slippery conditions on area roadways. If you need to travel, make sure to check road conditions before you leave. Stay with KIMT News 3 for updates on the winter weather.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO