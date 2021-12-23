ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSET accepting applications for new grants

 4 days ago

Focused on built environment and policy or nutrition and physical activity. The Tobacco...

Salina Post

Salina Education Foundation accepting LIFT applications

The Salina Education Foundation is accepting applications for the Loan Initiative for Future Teachers (LIFT) Program. The program rewards exemplary Saline County residents who want to become teachers. It provides up to $5,000 per year while the student works toward an initial teaching certificate, according to a news release from the foundation. The Salina Education Foundation forgives up to $5,000 of that loan for each year the new teacher is employed by USD 305.
SALINA, KS
gotowncrier.com

CAFCI Accepting Student Assistance Applications

For 29 years, CAFCI has provided awards to deserving students to assist with their college expenses. Palm Beach County high school seniors interested in applying for the award can obtain the application at www.cafcipbc.org. The completed, signed application is due March 4, 2022. Requirements for the CAFCI award include a...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
smcorridornews.com

Preservation Texas accepting applications for Rural African-American Heritage Grants Program

Preservation Texas has announced that Preliminary Applications are being accepted for their new Texas Rural African-American Heritage Grants Program. The program will provide matching grants of up to $75,000 to support the stabilization, preservation, restoration, or rehabilitation of at least ten rural African-American historic buildings in Texas that had institutional or commercial uses.
TEXAS STATE
State
Oklahoma State
The Valley Reporter

School district accepting applications for new superintendent

Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) Superintendent Brigid Nease will step down at the end of this school year. The school board is actively seeking applications for the new superintendent, who will begin the role on July 1, 2022. Applications are currently being accepted until January 3, 2022. The HUUSD Board will meet in early January to review the candidates and begin interviews in late January. Candidates will be invited to visit the district and meet with the board in the first week of February. The board will select the final candidate on February 3, 2022, and appoint the candidate at its February 9 meeting.
WAITSFIELD, VT
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Haberle Scholarship accepting applications

The Edna Faulk Haberle Visual Arts Scholarship, held at East Texas Communities Foundation in Tyler, is currently accepting applications online through 5 p.m. February 1, 2022. The Edna Faulk Haberle Visual Arts Scholarship was established to provide financial assistance to students planning to major in the visual arts. While students from the namesake’s hometown of Jacksonville, Texas, will be given preference, the scholarship is open to applicants from several East Texas counties including Cherokee, Anderson, Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Rusk and Smith counties.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
lauderdalelakes.org

2022 Local Government Academy is Now Accepting Applications

From 6 – 8 p.m. Dinner will be provided at each session. Courses will be in hybrid modality, offering the option for participants to be present in person or online. To apply, please complete and submit the registration form by Saturday, January 15, 2022. For more information regarding the...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
vermontbiz.com

CWE accepting applications for Power Forward course

Small Business Adminstration Vermont The Center for Women & Enterprise Vermont is accepting applications for its Power Forward class, a free 10-week strategic growth planning course. Classes will be held virtually from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays beginning Jan. 13. The course provides a framework for business owners to expand...
SMALL BUSINESS
Richmond.com

Chesterfield County rent relief program running out of money, no longer accepting new applications

Chesterfield County’s rent relief program will not accept any new applications from families facing eviction unless the county receives additional federal funding. The county received $18.8 million from the federal government to help families who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pending applications submitted through its nonprofit partner, Area Congregations Together in Service , will exhaust the remainder of that sum, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
chickasaw.net

Winter Fruit and Vegetable Program Accepting Applications Now

The Chickasaw Nation Winter Fruit and Vegetable Program is committed to providing healthy fruits and vegetables to our Chickasaw seniors during the winter months to fill the gap between growing seasons in the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. Chickasaw seniors, age 55 and older, Chickasaw Warrior Society members and...
AGRICULTURE
wbiw.com

Governor Holcomb accepting applications for a fellowship program

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced today applications will be accepted through January 28, 2022, for the 2022–2023 Governor’s Fellowship. The Governor’s Fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Cannabis business application acceptance off to a strong start

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission started accepting recreational cannabis license applications Wednesday for recreational cannabis cultivators, manufacturers and testing labs. Almost 500 individuals and entities established accounts in the first four hours, and the application platform was averaging 155 new users per hour. “We are happy to reach this...
ECONOMY
theelectricgf.com

City Commission to consider accepting grant for portion of cost to hire three new police officers

During their Dec. 21 meeting, City Commissioners will consider whether to accept a federal grant toward hiring three entry level police officers. The City of Great Falls was awarded a U.S. Department of Justice COPS Hiring Grant for $375,000, which will cover 38 percent of the total cost of hiring those three officers, according to the city.
GREAT FALLS, MT
sacramentocityexpress.com

City of Sacramento accepting applications for 2022 Planning Academy

In an effort to educate and engage Sacramento residents, business owners and community leaders in the City’s planning process, the City’s Community Development Department will soon be accepting applications for its 2022 Planning Academy. The free, eleven-week virtual course, which begins March 7, 2022, provides participants with a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Your Radio Place

Perry County Chamber accepting ‘EAGLE Award’ applications

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – The Perry County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its annual EAGLE Awards. EAGLE stands for Economic Achievement through Growth, Leadership and Excellence. Companies in Perry County that in the last year have opened, expanded or added employment are eligible to apply. The...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
yourokmulgee.com

State to receive $554 million for infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that USDA is investing $5.2 billion to build and improve critical rural infrastructure in 46 states and Puerto Rico (PDF, 279 KB). More than $554 million will be used to build and improve critical rural infrastructure in Oklahoma. Provided by funding through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, USDA’s investments will provide $554…
ECONOMY
yourokmulgee.com

Sales tax income increases for all towns in December

The Oklahoma Tax Commission recently released city sales tax collection figures that primarily represents local tax receipts from October business. The monies they reported this period represent sales from October 16 to 31 and estimated sales from November 1 to 15. Statewide, the disbursement of $181,366,976 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $26…
INCOME TAX
grantspassoregon.gov

Accepting applications for Collaborative Economic Development Committee

The CEDC is an advisory committee to the City of Grants Pass and Josephine County and will be responsible for the implementation of the joint Economic Development Strategic Plan adopted by the Grants Pass City Council and Josephine County Board of Commissioners. The Economic Development Strategic Plan can be found on the City website. Target areas include: Services, Infrastructure, and Workforce Development. All members of the CEDC must be at least 18 years of age and reside within the boundaries of Josephine County.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

