TSET accepting applications for new grants

Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) Superintendent Brigid Nease will step down at the end of this school year. The school board is actively seeking applications for the new superintendent, who will begin the role on July 1, 2022. Applications are currently being accepted until January 3, 2022. The HUUSD Board will meet in early January to review the candidates and begin interviews in late January. Candidates will be invited to visit the district and meet with the board in the first week of February. The board will select the final candidate on February 3, 2022, and appoint the candidate at its February 9 meeting.

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO