ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Registered sex offenders: One more living in Oak Lawn as of November

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is currently one more registered sex offender living in Oak Lawn in November compared to the month before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. The Registry showed 33 sexual offenders living in Oak Lawn, compared to 32 the month before. The new offender living in Oak...

northcooknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair while ignoring son’s ‘troubling’ behaviour, say prosecutors

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair with another man while she and her husband continued to ignore their son’s “troubling” behaviour, according to prosecutors.Court documents filed on Thursday allege that Jennifer Crumbley was having “at least one intimate affair” in the run-up to the mass shooting at Oxford High School, with investigators finding “explicit videos” on her phone.Ms Crumbley allegedly messaged her boyfriend on the day of the massacre claiming that she kept the firearm used in the attack inside her car.Instead, prosecutors said the firearm was kept in an unlocked drawer at the family’s home, from which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Lawn, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Oak Lawn, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
North Denver News

2 dead identified in murder-suicide in Denver – ~

DENVER – The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner and police confirmed Wednesday that the shooting in a private neighborhood in Denver earlier this week, in which two people died, was a murder-suicide. The shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday in the Gun Club Green neighborhood. A...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sex Offenders
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Accuse Suspect Of Getting Combative With Officers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Coraopolis man faces charges after allegedly taking money from a home in Kiski Township, threatening officers and then fighting with them. Kiski Police accuse Michael Hungerford of taking $10 from a home on Florida Avenue and of repeatedly calling the police station, making threats while intoxicated yesterday afternoon. A short time later, police say he showed up at the station and got combative with officers in the lobby. He faces a long list of charges and allegedly attacked an officer while being taken into the Armstrong County Jail.
CORAOPOLIS, PA
The Independent

Windsor Castle: Man, 19, arrested in grounds ‘while armed with crossbow’ held under Mental Health Act

A 19-year-old man who was arrested within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day while in possession of a crossbow has been detained under the Mental Health Act.The young man, from Southampton, was arrested at around 8.30am on Christmas Day following a security breach within the castle grounds while the Queen was in residence.The Queen spent Christmas Day at Windsor Castle after cancelling plans to celebrate at Sandringham, where she traditionally spends Christmas. Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds, and he did not enter any buildings.Officers from Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police searched the man and recovered a crossbow. He was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment. He has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals.”They added: “Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are being progressed by Metropolitan Police Specialist Operations.”
HEALTH
North Cook News

Cicero attorney believes judges should 'represent their community'

An attorney from the town of Cicero recently voiced her support on the proposed sub-circuit maps for Cook County. During a Dec. 16 House and Senate Joint Redistricting Committee hearing, Del Galdo Law Group attorney Veronica Bonilla-Lopez weighed in on the issue. "I speak as a proponent of the sub-circuits...
CICERO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
North Cook News

Week ending Dec. 25: 51 inmates sentenced in Cook County to be released

There are 51 inmates sentenced to jail in Cook County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Dec. 25. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Jesus Becerril for murder with the intent to kill or injure. Jesus Becerril spent more than 26 years incarcerated.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy