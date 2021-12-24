ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh tests positive for COVID-19, will miss bowl game

By Wisconsin State Journal
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Boo6k_0dVKo4vg00
Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Thursday night. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh has tested positive for COVID-19, which will keep him from attending the football team’s appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl.

McIntosh told State Journal columnist Jim Polzin on Thursday that he had tested positive. The Badgers men’s basketball team earlier in the day canceled its game against George Mason, scheduled for Thursday night at the Kohl Center, because of positive tests within its program.

The UW women’s basketball team was forced to cancel its Thursday game against Eastern Illinois because of positive COVID tests in the Badgers program.

McIntosh became UW’s athletic director July 1 after the retirement of Barry Alvarez, who held the position for 17 years.

“I would encourage everyone to follow the advice of medical professionals and get vaccinated, boosted, tested and wear a mask,” McIntosh said in a statement released by the athletics department. “Those mitigation measures may not keep us from contracting COVID, but there’s a good chance they will keep us from having a severe outcome.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

How Isaiah 'Big Tree' Mullens planted roots in the Wisconsin football defensive line

Isaiah Mullens is rarely called by his name around the University of Wisconsin football team. The junior has a number of nicknames used by teammates and coaches — he can pinpoint who’s calling for him by the nickname used. The most used is “Big Tree,” a reference to the 6-foot-4, 297-pound defensive end’s size and ability to root himself in the ground and not get moved by opposing offensive linemen. Some of his other nicknames have origins in teasing the affable Columbus, Ohio, native.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Exponent

Four-star Bay Area QB Jaden Rashada includes Arizona in final list of schools

One of the top quarterbacks for the 2023 recruiting class trimmed his list of final schools to 10 on Christmas Day, which includes the Arizona Wildcats. Jaden Rashada, a 6-foot-4-inch, 179-pound quarterback, revealed his finalists of UA, Arizona State, UCLA, Oregon State, Arkansas, Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma and Penn State. The Pittsburg, California product is currently rated by 247Sports.com as the fifth-best quarterback for the '23 recruiting cycle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

The skills Jordan Turner possesses that could make him Wisconsin football's next star LB

During his second season as a University of Wisconsin linebacker, Jordan Turner learned the value of being in the right place at the right time. The inside linebacker has been learning from two of the best at the position in college football, UW senior Jack Sanborn and junior Leo Chenal. After redshirting and not appearing in a game as a freshman, he was a regular on the travel roster this season and played in five games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
The Exponent

How Wisconsin football's Markus Allen overcame a loss of confidence

Markus Allen was frustrated. His freshman season as a wide receiver at the University of Wisconsin wasn’t going how he wanted, barely seeing the field and feeling like his opportunity wasn’t coming. He’d call home, speaking to his mother and other family members about how he felt. His confidence was gone. He wondered if he’d made the right decision to join the Badgers over other scholarship offers he’d received as a four-star recruit.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Exponent

Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Tennessee's 20K fans made Wildcats' task even tougher

The Star's longtime columnist talks on why winning on the road is so tough, why Jedd Fisch deserves more respect and how Scott McKee's legacy at Sahuaro should only grow:. For 35 years, Arizona has drawn a crowd wherever it has played basketball. The Wildcats don’t sneak into town, eke out a victory and quietly move on. They are a very big target for everyone.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Alvarez
Person
Chris Mcintosh
Person
George Mason
The Exponent

Matt LaFleur discusses Packers' win over Browns

Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers shows once again why the Packers would be wise to delay the Jordan Love era. What’s becoming more and more obvious with each game is that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst should do everything he can to make sure Rodgers is still the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season rolls around.
NFL
The Exponent

Grading the Packers: Big plays save defense as special teams stays out of dog house in win over Browns

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers made the Browns pay for their mistakes in the first half, throwing touchdown passes on the ensuing possession following three Cleveland interceptions. Davante Adams had another great game save for a key drop on the Packers’ second-to-last possession of the game. Green Bay’s run of scoring 30-plus points ended at four games because of a subpar second half that included punts on three consecutive possessions, including three-and-outs on back-to-back series.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#University Of Wisconsin#Athletics#State Journal#Badgers#Uw#Eastern Illinois#Covid#The Athletics Department
The Exponent

3. GETTING DEFENSIVE

If you’re among those passionate Packers fans who are feeling an alarming déjà vu vibe of past defenses who let the team down when the stakes were the highest, you’re not alone. What had been a top-5 outfit just a few weeks ago has started ceding big plays and big point totals to opponents, and while defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s guys have fallen to eighth in total defense (325.8 yards per game) and tied for 10th in scoring defense (21.6 points per game), Barry (above) isn’t panicking.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Click to follow Packers vs. Browns

Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay hosts the Cleveland Browns. The Packers look to stay in control in the chase for the NFC's top playoff seed when they host the Browns in a Christmas Day showdown at Lambeau Field.
NFL
The Exponent

1. MEN DOWN

For as much as has been made about the Packers’ offensive line having just one of its preferred starters still standing — rookie right guard Royce Newman (above), while left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Josh Myers and right tackle Billy Turner are all sidelined — Green Bay’s complement of offensive skill position players isn’t exactly at full strength, either. And while most NFL teams are in similar predicaments during the NFL’s inaugural 17-game schedule, the Packers' offensive coaches are facing some challenges trying to scheme for players they weren’t expecting to be in the lineup.
NFL
The Exponent

122521-tuc-spt-pac12hotline-p3

Desert landscape: ASU’s success looks fleeting while Arizona regains momentum. A year ago, Arizona's school’s money-maker programs were nestled together in the gutter. Now here they are, at the close of 2021, loaded with momentum.
EDUCATION
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy