Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh tests positive for COVID-19, will miss bowl game

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Thursday night. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh has tested positive for COVID-19, which will keep him from attending the football team’s appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl.

McIntosh told State Journal columnist Jim Polzin on Thursday that he had tested positive. The Badgers men’s basketball team earlier in the day canceled its game against George Mason, scheduled for Thursday night at the Kohl Center, because of positive tests within its program.

The UW women’s basketball team was forced to cancel its Thursday game against Eastern Illinois because of positive COVID tests in the Badgers program.

McIntosh became UW’s athletic director July 1 after the retirement of Barry Alvarez, who held the position for 17 years.

“I would encourage everyone to follow the advice of medical professionals and get vaccinated, boosted, tested and wear a mask,” McIntosh said in a statement released by the athletics department. “Those mitigation measures may not keep us from contracting COVID, but there’s a good chance they will keep us from having a severe outcome.”