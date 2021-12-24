In response to the “Let’s Go Brandon” hoopla. I am an independent voter. I believe in freedom of speech. I own several guns. I love my country. I fly a U.S. flag. I emailed Rim Country Guns and asked them to remove the sign several weeks ago. WHY? Because if I drove through town and saw F-You signs about ANYONE, I would be offended. It is not about the sitting president, or the former one. It is not about believing in free speech only if it is not obnoxious. It is about common decency. Never in my 70 years of life have I seen such animosity expressed so hatefully IN PUBLIC by so many.

PAYSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO