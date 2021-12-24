ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy Christmas: All USS Ford Weapons Elevators Delivered

By Craig Hooper
realcleardefense.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 22, the naval shipbuilders at Huntington Ingalls Industries handed over “the 11th and final Advanced Weapons Elevator (AWE) aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford...

www.realcleardefense.com

Comments / 54

Mr. Maximus
2d ago

I am troubled by the speed of non nuclear ballistic missile development as it pertains to Super Carriers in particular. Can’t help thinking that Hypersonic ballistic missiles would be able to eventually pinpoint a carrier out at sea and destroy it…What a catastrophe!!…and what? Do we treat that as an attack that REQUIRES A NUCLEAR RESPONSE? Our Navy may be OBSOLETE overnight…

Reply(14)
11
the Lone Mummer
1d ago

The current US Navy strategy is to put our eggs into one basket and have a bunch of egg baskets. A great plan for force projection but questionable in an all-out war. I'm glad that the Navy got one basket fixed.

Reply
3
Gene Zmijewski
1d ago

We need more of these and fast. If we don’t, remember Pearl Harbor except this time it will be China.

Reply
6
