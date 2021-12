After almost an entire 2020 in which New Orleanians played against type and didn’t gather to watch live music or communally eat delicious food, the safe bet was on residents finding some way to get back to the old ways in 2021. You did not disappoint, even as you by and large looked out for one another and obeyed Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s common sense COVID-19 rules.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO