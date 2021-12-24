Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks Targeted by Monero-Mining Malware (Report)

Receive maximum performance and speed with the LG UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop. Featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, it can keep up with an array of tasks, ranging from gameplay to work. Moreover, its 1 mm response time and a 300 Hz refresh rate provide an immersive, fluid experience—particularly to keep up with demanding games. In fact, play for hours without worrying about the laptop overheating thanks to the vapor chamber. Furthermore, the LG UltraGear 17G90Q laptop, which has storage up to 1 TB, boasts a 17-inch screen while remaining lightweight. All the while, the 93 Wh battery reduces the thickness under 21.4 millimeters and keeps the power running for hours. Finally, enjoy enhanced gameplay with LG UltraGear Studio to track the CPU clock, memory share rate, GPU TDP, and more. You can even customize the keyboard in a different color.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO