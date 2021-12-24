ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks Targeted by Monero-Mining Malware (Report)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHackers are targeting torrent downloads of the new Spired-Man movie to install Monero-mining malware on users’ computers. It appears that hackers are finding new avenues to exploit non-suspecting victims and take advantage of their computing power. This time, the primary tool to use are leaks of the new Spide-Man: No Way...

